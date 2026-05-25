The strategic alliance aims to revolutionize digital learning environments and expand its geographical reach to multiple regional markets

Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Classera, the global EdTech leader, has announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement with Zain KSA to launch one of the world's largest initiatives aimed at integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions into the educational ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This pivotal move is set to reshape the future of digital education on a global scale.



The signing ceremony was witnessed by His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah bin Amer Alswaha, during an official visit to Classera’s headquarters in Jeddah. During the visit, H.E. reviewed the platform’s achievements as a pioneering national model expanding from the heart of the Kingdom to the global stage. The ceremony was attended by the CEO of Classera, Eng. Mohammad bin Suhail Almadani, and the CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, alongside several executives from both companies.



This initiative, the largest of its kind, aims to deliver a smart and integrated educational ecosystem powered by the latest technological devices, reaching directly into the homes of families and beneficiaries. The alliance seeks to empower millions of students with rich and unprecedented learning experiences, with plans to expand the initiative’s geographical footprint in the future to include multiple markets across the region and the world.



Commenting on the occasion, Eng. Mohammad bin Suhail Almadani, CEO of Classera, said:

"The sponsorship of His Excellency Minister Eng. Abdullah Alswaha and our partners at Zain KSA provides a powerful boost to accelerate innovation in the EdTech sector. This alliance solidifies our leadership in the global market and demonstrates the capabilities of national companies to lead the digital and knowledge-based transformation in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030."



For his part, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, CEO of Zain KSA, commented:

"We are proud of this technological integration with Classera, especially given Zain KSA’s commitment to harnessing our cutting-edge digital infrastructure and advanced networks to serve the education sector. We aim to contribute to building a generation equipped with the tools of the future through innovative AI solutions that make learning more efficient and highly accessible."



During his visit, His Excellency the Minister praised the Kingdom's pioneering role in leading educational development and innovation at both regional and international levels. He emphasized the importance of synergy between national tech companies and leading telecom operators to build a sustainable digital economy.