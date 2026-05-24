Manama – Mazad, Bahrain’s leading digital auction and marketplace platform and a Mumtalakat portfolio company, announced the launch of the Elevate Summer Internship Program, a specialised training program designed to empower graduates for careers in the development and management of digital marketplace and auction platforms.

Running for eight weeks, the program will offer internship opportunities for young professionals in a range of fields, including software engineering, technical support, cybersecurity, user experience, marketing, customer experience, law, and business.

Interns joining the Elevate Summer Internship Program will have the opportunity to experience hands-on training in the development, launch, and end-to-end management of digital marketplaces. They will work on real projects alongside Mazad employees, gaining direct knowledge and expertise, while exploring the latest technologies in digital commerce and building a deep understanding of digital buying and selling mechanisms, from asset and product acquisition, through the operational and technical aspects of listing them, to post-sale service and customer support throughout the digital journey.

On this occasion, Nezar Habib, CEO of Mazad, highlighted the company's commitment to delivering impactful initiatives that empower emerging talent in the Kingdom of Bahrain, facilitating their entry the workforce through unique and specialised programs designed to enhance their job readiness and enable them to establish thriving careers. He stated: "We aim to prepare a generation of professionals who are well-versed in digital commerce, with a thorough understanding of how to develop and manage digital marketplace and auction platforms, and awareness of the vital role each discipline plays in driving overall success."

The program will focus heavily on the technical aspects of building and introducing new features within digital marketplace platforms and enhancing the user experience. Interns will also have the opportunity to work on marketing strategies aimed at attracting buyers and bidders and boosting engagement. Legal interns will focus on the terms and conditions related to e-commerce and corporate compliance amid fast-paced digital developments. Business interns will work on product listing and pricing strategies, as well as maximizing returns.

Applications for the Elevate Summer Internship Program are now open. This paid internship program is set to kick off on June 28 and will run for two months. Those interested in joining the program can apply through Mazad's website at https://careers.mazad.bh before June 15.