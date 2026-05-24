Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Fund for Development continues to advance the sustainable development priorities of the Jordan through financing transformative projects valued at more than AED 9.4 billion since 1974. Spanning key strategic sectors, these initiatives have contributed to accelerating socioeconomic development, strengthening national infrastructure, and enhancing quality of life across the Kingdom.

The Fund’s development portfolio in Jordan reflects the depth of the longstanding UAE-Jordan partnership through a series of high-impact projects, including the Jordan Digital Health Center, the expansion of grain silos storage facilities in Al Juwaideh and Aqaba, the Amman Development Corridor, the Sheikh Zayed Solar Power Complex in Quweira, and the Kufranja Dam project. Together, these initiatives have supported Jordan’s national priorities across healthcare, food security, renewable energy, water security, and infrastructure development.

ADFD’s continued support underscores UAE’s enduring commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive development in Jordan, while reinforcing a model of Arab cooperation rooted in strategic partnership and long-term collaboration. Through this approach, the Fund continues to contribute to strengthening economic and social resilience, unlocking new opportunities for growth, and supporting a more prosperous future for generations to come.