Kuwait: Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz” reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Kuwait's long-term economic and urban development objectives through its participation as Gold Sponsor of the Kuwait Second Forum on State Development Projects (ENCON5), held on June 14–15, 2026 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.

Organized by the Kuwaiti Federation of Engineering Offices and Consultant Houses under the patronage of His Excellency Eng. Abdul Latif Hamed Hamad Al-Mishari, Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, the forum brought together senior government officials, financial institutions, developers, engineering consultancies, and legal experts to discuss investment opportunities and policy frameworks shaping Kuwait's housing and mortgage sectors.

Held under the theme "Transparency, Achievement, and Sustainability – Principles of the New Era," ENCON5 served as a strategic platform for advancing dialogue around housing development, mortgage financing, regulatory frameworks, smart city planning, and sustainable urban communities. The forum reflects growing momentum behind Kuwait's efforts to accelerate development projects and enhance private-sector participation in delivering national priorities.

Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif, Deputy CEO, presented Markaz at the opening ceremony and delivered a keynote address alongside leaders from Kuwait's foremost financial and real estate institutions, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing capital and innovative financing solutions to support the country's next phase of growth.

In his address, Mr. Abdullatif Al-Nusif stated: “Kuwait is entering a pivotal phase in its development journey, driven by an ambitious vision focused on economic sustainability, modern infrastructure, and enhancing quality of life. Housing and urban development projects represent a key pillar of this vision, creating investment opportunities that extend across multiple sectors and contribute meaningfully to economic growth. Markaz announced a strategic partnership with Touristic Enterprises Company (TEC) to jointly develop an entertainment project in Jahra, reinforcing its commitment to advancing Kuwait’s economic growth. At Markaz, we believe the financial and investment sector plays a vital role in supporting these priorities through innovative investment and financing solutions that help channel capital toward strategic sectors and create long-term value for the national economy.”

Markaz’s participation in ENCON5 reflects the firm’s broader strategy of actively engaging in initiatives that contribute to Kuwait's economic transformation and sustainable development goals. As one of the region's leading asset management and investment banking institutions for more than 50 years, Markaz continues to leverage its expertise to support investment opportunities across strategic sectors, facilitate capital formation, and encourage greater private-sector participation in projects that drive long-term economic growth and resilience.

About Kuwait Financial Centre “Markaz”

Established in 1974, Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C “Markaz” is one of the leading asset management and investment banking institutions in the MENA region with total assets under management of over KD 1.45 billion (USD 4.74 billion) as of 31 March 2026. Markaz was listed on the Boursa Kuwait in 1997. Over the years, Markaz has pioneered innovation through the creation of new investment channels. These channels enjoy unique characteristics, and they have helped Markaz widen investors’ horizons. Examples include Mumtaz (the first domestic mutual fund), MREF (the first real estate investment fund in Kuwait), Forsa Financial Fund (the first options market maker in the GCC since 2005), and the GCC Momentum Fund (the first passive fund of its kind in Kuwait and across GCC that follows the momentum methodology), all conceptualized, established, and managed by Markaz.

For further information, please contact:

Sondos Saad

Corporate Communications Department

Kuwait Financial Centre K.P.S.C. "Markaz"

Email: Ssaad@markaz.com

markaz.com