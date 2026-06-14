Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Khaleeji Bank, one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced the launch of its new interactive campaign, “Predict and Win with Al Waffer”, coinciding with the start of the group stage matches of FIFA World Cup 2026. The campaign gives customers and football fans the opportunity to put their football knowledge to the test and enter the draw to win cash prizes through their “Al Waffer” account.

Running from June 11, 2026, the campaign captures the excitement of the tournament’s group stage by inviting followers to predict the two teams that will finish in first and second place in each group announced through Khaleeji Bank’s social media channels.

The campaign is built around the concept of “One Prediction, Two Winners”, whereby the winner receives a cash prize of BD 50 in their “Al Waffer” account, in addition to an equal prize of BD 50 for the friend tagged in the comments. This gives the campaign an engaging social dimension that combines the excitement of football with rewarding winning opportunities.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Abdulkarim Mohamed Al Zakari, Acting Chief Executive Officer at Khaleeji Bank, stated: “This campaign comes as part of Khaleeji Bank’s approach to introducing innovative initiatives that go beyond the traditional concept of banking services, by connecting our products and solutions with experiences that are closely aligned with customers’ interests and daily lives. We view global sporting events, such as the FIFA World Cup, as a valuable opportunity to enhance engagement with customers and followers in a modern way that combines excitement, participation and added value.”

Mr Al Zakri added: “Enhancing digital communication channels with customers is one of the key pillars of Khaleeji Bank’s strategy, as we continue to develop customer-centric initiatives that are also engaging and enjoyable, contributing to building stronger relationships with various customer segments. This campaign reflects our ability to utilise digital platforms in an innovative way to support the customer experience and strengthen the presence of ‘Al Waffer’ as a dynamic savings option that meets their aspirations.”

On her part, Ms Ameera Ahmed Al Abbasi, Head of Retail Banking at Khaleeji Bank, said: “We are pleased to launch this campaign in conjunction with the FIFA World Cup 2026, the world’s leading and most watched sporting event. At Khaleeji Bank, we are committed to delivering innovative banking experiences that engage with our customers’ interests and keep pace with major global events.”

She added: “This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to developing interactive offers and campaigns that enhance the customer experience and provide added value by combining the enjoyment of participation with opportunities to win and receive rewarding prizes. Through this campaign, we are giving our customers the opportunity to be part of the tournament’s excitement, share their match predictions, and benefit from the advantages and opportunities offered by the ‘Al Waffer’ account.”

To participate in the campaign, followers must follow Khaleeji Bank’s social media accounts, like the group-specific post, write their prediction for the teams expected to qualify in first and second place in the comments, and tag one or more friends. Eligible participants will then enter the draw in accordance with the approved terms and conditions of the campaign.

The campaign posts feature the tournament’s groups, showcasing the teams in each group in an attractive and simplified format, while encouraging followers to submit their predictions before the group results are decided. This initiative aims to strengthen digital engagement with customers and create an exciting atmosphere that brings together sports and financial rewards.

Through this campaign, Khaleeji Bank reaffirms its commitment to continuously developing the offerings of the “Al Waffer” account and introducing innovative initiatives linked to major occasions and events, further enhancing the value of saving and providing customers with a more interactive banking experience. The campaign also reflects the Bank’s keenness to reward customers in diverse ways that align with their everyday interests.

“Al Waffer” account allows customers to combine Shari’a-compliant savings with opportunities to win valuable cash prizes, with total prizes for 2026 exceeding USD5 million. Customers can easily open the account through the Khaleeji Bank Mobile App or by visiting any of the Bank’s branches, with the opportunity to qualify for the upcoming grand prize draw of USD250,000.

Khaleeji Bank is recognised as one of the leading Islamic banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, offering an integrated banking model that combines innovation with adherence to the principles of Islamic Shari’a through a diverse range of banking and investment services for individuals and corporates, in addition to its community and development initiatives aimed at supporting national talent, empowering youth and promoting sustainable development in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit the Bank’s official website at www.khaleeji.bank and follow Khaleeji’s verified social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and X platforms to stay updated on the latest news and offers. Terms and conditions apply.