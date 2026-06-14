AMMAN – Amman Marriott Hotel, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of over 30 brands, proudly announces its reopening following a renovation that redefines the guest experience while honoring more than four decades of trusted hospitality.

"Amman Marriott Hotel has always held a special place in the city's hospitality landscape since opening its doors in 1982," said Philip Papadopoulos, Area General Manager of Jordan Cluster Marriott Hotels. "This renovation reflects our commitment to evolving with the needs of today's travelers while preserving the warmth, personalised service and sense of belonging that our guests have cherished for more than 44 years."

The hotel’s grand reopening ceremony was held on June 10, 2026, marking a milestone in its 44-year legacy as one of Jordan's most established hospitality destinations.

The ceremony brought together hospitality leaders, business partners, media representatives, influencers, and distinguished guests to celebrate the hotel's renovation and renewed vision for the future. The event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Shaker Muasher and Yazan Muasher, Board Members of The Arab International Hotels Company PLC (AIHO), the owning company of Amman Marriott Hotel, alongside Bassam Maayeh, Managing Partner of AIHO and Philip Papadopoulos, Area General Manager of Jordan Marriott Cluster Hotels.

Since opening its doors in 1982, Amman Marriott Hotel has welcomed generations of travelers, business leaders, diplomats, and local families. Today, the hotel begins a new chapter, emerging as a reimagined destination where contemporary comfort, authentic Jordanian heritage, and Marriott's world-class standards come together seamlessly.

The extensive renovation encompasses guest rooms, suites, public spaces and dining venues, introducing a sophisticated design narrative inspired by Jordan's landscapes and cultural identity. Earthy tones, locally inspired artwork, rich textures and modern technologies create an experience that is both elevated and deeply connected to place.

The hotel features 292 elegantly renovated guest rooms and suites, equipped with modern amenities, enhanced technology, sustainable systems and thoughtfully curated design elements. Public areas, including the hotel entrance, reception and lobby, have been refreshed to create a welcoming atmosphere that reflects Marriott's elevated global standards.

Beyond its accommodations, Amman Marriott Hotel continues to serve as one of the capital's leading culinary and social destinations. Guests can enjoy five distinctive dining experiences, each offering a unique experience from contemporary Italian dining at Il Terrazzo Ora Italian Restaurant and American cuisine at Champions Tavern, to refined cuts at The Library Steakhouse & Cigar Lounge, Mediterranean and International flavours at Villa Mediterrano and relaxed evenings at the newly refreshed Piano Lounge where guests can work, connect, relax and socialise in a seamless flow from morning to evening. The hotel also reinforces its position as a preferred destination for meetings, weddings and social celebrations, offering spacious event spaces including the Summer Garden, alongside advanced technology and experienced planning services.

As part of its commitment to responsible hospitality, Amman Marriott Hotel proudly operates as one of the fully solar-powered Marriott properties in Jordan and holds Green Key certification, reflecting its dedication to environmental stewardship, sustainable operations, and a more responsible future for hospitality.

Bringing together a rich legacy with modern design, culinary excellence, sustainable innovation and heartfelt service, Amman Marriott Hotel is poised to welcome guests while continuing to serve as a trusted home away from home.

About Amman Marriott Hotel

The hotel offers 292 guest rooms and suites with an excellent location in Amman near an array of cultural landmarks, corporate offices and family attractions. To continue providing the best accommodation over the past 44 years, the hotel has undergone extensive renovations. Guests visiting the hotel can enjoy five restaurants and lounges featuring Italian and International cuisines in elegant and relaxing atmosphere. Room service is available for those who would like to dine in the comfort of their room. The hotel is also the perfect venue for corporate functions and special events. There are a variety of meeting rooms that can accommodate up to 300 guests. To learn more , visit http://www.ammanmarriott.com/

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CONTACT: Sena Kahraman

Multi Property Director of Marketing Communications

Amman Marriott Hotel

Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa

Petra Marriott Hotel

Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel

sena.kahraman@marriott.com