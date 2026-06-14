Jeddah, Saudi Arabia: Reaffirming its commitment to leadership and excellence, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has achieved a new milestone by earning the Gold Level Patient Safety Standards Certificate in the first cycle of the program, becoming the first and only hospital in Saudi Arabia to receive this recognition during this cycle. The program is overseen by the Saudi Patient Safety Center (SPSC), the national authority dedicated to advancing patient safety and improving healthcare quality across the Kingdom.

The program aims to assess healthcare organizations’ compliance with advanced national patient safety standards that promote a culture of quality, safety, and continuous improvement, supporting the objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program and Saudi Vision 2030.

Achieving the Gold Level Patient Safety Standards Certificate marks a significant milestone in the hospital’s journey toward enhancing healthcare quality and patient safety, while reaffirming its commitment to implementing the highest national and international standards across all aspects of care delivery.

This achievement follows the hospital’s successful fulfillment of the Saudi Patient Safety Center’s requirements and standards, which encompass 10 patient safety domains and 250 evaluation criteria. The assessment covered a wide range of critical areas, including leadership and governance, patient engagement, workforce safety and competency, clinical care processes, medication safety, infection prevention and control, risk management, incident reporting and learning systems, safe care environments, and continuous quality improvement.

Receiving this certificate reflects the collective efforts of the hospital’s leadership, physicians, healthcare professionals, and support teams in fostering a strong culture of safe, reliable, and patient-centered care. It also demonstrates a long-term strategic commitment to safety, transparency, continuous improvement, and clinical excellence.

This achievement further strengthens Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah’s position as one of the leading healthcare institutions in Saudi Arabia and the region, with a distinguished track record of local and international recognition in quality, patient safety, and organizational excellence.

Further reinforcing its commitment to quality, patient safety, and value-based care, the hospital achieved an exceptional 110% evaluation score from the Council of Health Insurance (CHI) and received the Gold Level Award for Excellence in Delivering the Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Strategy under the Value-Based Healthcare Program. These recognitions highlight the hospital’s success in advancing healthcare quality, improving patient outcomes, and embedding a culture of continuous performance improvement.

On the international level, Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has earned the Planetree Gold Certification for Person-Centered Care, recognizing its commitment to delivering healthcare experiences that place patients and their families at the center of care and foster meaningful partnerships throughout the care journey.

The hospital has also achieved significant international recognition, being ranked among the Best Specialized Hospitals in the Middle East, ranked the Best Private Hospital in Saudi Arabia for five consecutive years by Newsweek, and awarded accreditation for 14 Centers of Excellence by the Surgical Review Corporation (SRC). These achievements further reinforce its position as one of the region’s leading healthcare institutions.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Mazen Fakeeh, President of Fakeeh Care Group, said:

"We are proud that Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah has become the first and only hospital in Saudi Arabia to achieve the Gold Level Patient Safety Standards Certificate in the program’s first cycle. This accomplishment reflects a deeply rooted organizational culture that places patient safety and healthcare quality at the forefront of our priorities. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to advancing healthcare delivery, empowering our teams, and implementing global best practices to ensure safe, reliable, and patient-centered care in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Dr. Soliman Fakeeh Hospital – Jeddah continues its efforts to advance patient safety, enhance healthcare quality, foster innovation, and drive continuous improvement, contributing to better health outcomes and patient experiences while reinforcing its leadership role in the development of Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector in line with the highest national and international standards.