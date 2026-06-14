Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: NIVEA Sun, the world’s leading sun care brand from NIVEA, has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City, two world-class entertainment destinations redefining thrills and water adventures in Saudi Arabia under Vision 2030, appointing NIVEA Sun as the Official and Exclusive Sun Care Partner.

The agreement was officially signed during a ceremony held at Aquarabia, marking a milestone collaboration that brings together two brands united by shared values of family, safety, wellness, and an active outdoor lifestyle.

With vast outdoor attractions designed for year-round activity, NIVEA Sun will play a vital role in supporting visitors’ wellbeing by providing trusted, dermatologically proven sun protection across the destination’s experiences, enabling people to enjoy longer, more confident moments outdoors.

From adrenaline-filled rides to water attractions and open-air entertainment, Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City’s high-energy outdoor environment naturally aligns with NIVEA Sun’s role in protecting active, sun-exposed consumers. The partnership positions NIVEA Sun as a relevant and trusted companion for youth and families empowering them to move freely, explore boldly, and fully immerse in moments of fun and adventure with confidence. By integrating sun care into the rhythm of a day at Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City, the collaboration makes protection feel seamless, accessible, and meaningful an essential part of the guest experience rather than just a brand collaboration.

Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City expect to attract millions of visitors in their first years of operation. Six Flags Qiddiya City will feature 28 rides and attractions, including five record-breaking thrill rides such as Falcons Flight the world’s tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster, alongside Sirocco Tower (the tallest free-standing shot tower), Iron Rattler (the tallest and fastest tilt coaster), Spitfire (tallest inverting top hat coaster), and Gyrospin (tallest pendulum ride), spread across six themed lands.

Adjacent to it will be Aquarabia, Saudi Arabia’s first major water theme park, offering 22 state-of-the-art water rides and attractions across eight themed zones, including the world’s tallest and longest water coaster of its kind Junoon Drop, the longest rotating slide wheel Slithereel, the tallest double loop Jamal Rush, the extensive mat racer Jamal Joom, and one of Saudi Arabia’s first major surf pools Surftopia, alongside lazy rivers, pools, and immersive aquatic experiences for all ages.

Speaking on the partnership, Brian Arthur Machamer, Park President of Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City, said: “This partnership with NIVEA Sun reflects our commitment to delivering a world-class guest experience that prioritizes comfort, safety, and wellbeing at every touchpoint. As the Official Suncare Partner of Six Flags &Aquarabia Qiddiya City, NIVEA Sun plays an important role in supporting both our guests and our teams from making trusted suncare products accessible across our retail outlets, to equipping our aquatics team with high-quality protection, and activating immersive brand presence through attractions such as the Dhub Grotto and The Lazy Camel. Together, we are setting a new standard for outdoor entertainment experiences in Saudi Arabia.”

Vitalii Tkach, Country Manager KSA for NIVEA, added:“As NIVEA, we are committed to helping families in Saudi Arabia enjoy the outdoors with confidence. Our partnership with Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City brings trusted sun protection to one of the Kingdom’s most exciting destinations and reflects our support of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Building on this vision, Alia Lotfy, Head of Marketing MENA, said: “As Saudi Arabia redefines how families live, play, and connect under Vision 2030, this partnership brings NIVEA’s care beyond skin mission to the moments that truly matter supporting outdoor experiences with trusted protection and genuine care.”

Under the partnership, NIVEA Sun will establish a strong and visible brand presence across Six Flags & Aquarabia Qiddiya City, including strategic touchpoints around selected zones, rides and high-traffic areas where creative installations will gently remind visitors to protect their skin while they enjoy the parks’ outdoor experiences effectively weaving sun care into the guest journey.

In addition, NIVEA Sun will roll out a year-long activations calendar, bringing interactive experiences and innovation showcases directly to park guests. Visitors will be able to try NIVEA Sun products, learn about different protection levels, and engage with the brand through educational and playful activations throughout the year.

Beyond the parks, the collaboration will also extend to out-of-park marketing initiatives, including retail and in-store activations, further enhancing accessibility to NIVEA Sun’s comprehensive portfolio of sun care solutions and ensuring visitors can easily find the right protection for their day.