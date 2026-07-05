This move signifies a new phase in the company’s institutional and digital development, further improving customer experience across the UAE and beyond.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Capital Hills, a financial advisory and funding solutions provider, unveiled its new corporate identity alongside its new AI-enhanced website. The strategic move is in line with the company’s ongoing efforts to boost its corporate and digital presence while reinforcing its ability to offer innovative, customer-centric and agile financial advisory and funding services across the UAE and beyond.

This initiative represents a new phase in Capital Hills’ journey, in response to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to adopt and implement AI mechanisms to keep pace with the evolving global trends and lead the world towards digital transformation.

The move also marks a significant milestone in Capital Hills’ growth trajectory, reflecting its vision to stay updated with the rapid transformation of the financial services industry. It further highlights the company’s dedication to improving customer experience by strategically combining deep industry expertise with advanced digital capabilities, positioning it as a trusted partner for both individuals and businesses seeking sustainable financial advisory services.

Reda Abu Tarboush, Chairman of Capital Hills, said: “Our new corporate identity and AI-enhanced website indicate a significant milestone in our institutional growth journey. It is a testament to our future ambitions and strengthens our commitment to delivering advisory and financial solutions developed on professionalism, innovation and an aim to create long-term value for our clients and partners.”

He added: “Our new corporate identity embodies the philosophy and core values of Capital Hills. The gold colour symbolises value, success, excellence and sustainability, while black indicates strength, trust, stability and professionalism. Together, these colours offer a balanced visual identity that reflects the core principles that guide our approach to delivering services and forging lasting professional relationships.”

The new website serves as a comprehensive digital platform, enabling clients and partners to explore the company’s services and advisory solutions with greater clarity and ease. Additionally, it features specialised educational content designed to facilitate informed financial and investment decision-making. Developed with an advanced, user-centric interface, the website ensures intuitive navigation and seamless accessibility across a wide range of devices and digital platforms.

Furthermore, the company has integrated AI technologies to improve customer experience, boost communication efficiency and lower response times. The new AI capabilities allow visitors to access information about the company’s services and available solutions, identify solutions best suited to their needs, and easily connect with the company’s specialist team.

Through this initiative, Capital Hills continues to reinforce its identity as a modern financial advisory firm that combines professional expertise, technology and innovation. This emphasises the company’s belief that the future of financial services lies in integrating specialised expertise with advanced digital technologies. In line with this vision, the company is dedicated to constantly improving its services and digital platforms to meet clients’ evolving requirements and align with the changing trends of the current and future markets.

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