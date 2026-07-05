Results reflect Almarai’s resilient business model, supply chain, and massive logistic network despite costs and regional pressures.

Almarai’s CEO: “We are confident in our strategy and commitment to food security, our leadership across target markets, and meeting consumer expectations.”

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Almarai Company (“Almarai” or the “company”, 2280 on the Saudi Exchange), the world's largest vertically integrated dairy company and the largest food and beverage manufacturing and distribution company in MENA, today announced strong financial results for the second quarter of 2026 (Q2) despite costs, shipping, and regional pressures. The strong performance is driven by strategic expansions, resilient supply chain, and robust demand across its core categories, particularly poultry and dairy.

Revenue grew by 11% year-on-year to 5.87 billion SAR in Q2, bringing first half revenue to 12.03 billion SAR, up 9% compared to H1 2025. Profitability remained stable with net profit reaching 635.7 million SAR in Q2, supported by topline growth and portfolio expansion underscoring the resilience of Almarai’s business model and its sound cost management.

Ongoing cost control initiatives to enhance operational efficiency and service levels combined with improvements in the sales mix contributed positively to the financial performance, despite the impact of shipping, energy and raw materials costs as well as logistical challenges across the food industry. In addition, Almarai benefited from strong demand and increased sales volumes reflecting continued positive momentum across key markets.

Fawaz Al Jasser, CEO of Almarai Company, said: “Q2 2026 reflects another quarter of strong growth momentum for Almarai, attributable to healthy demand across our core product categories, particularly poultry and dairy. Disciplined execution and cost management have enabled us to deliver a stable and resilient financial performance. We remain confident in our strategy and commitment to food security and to strengthening our leadership across target markets, while continuing to innovate, meet evolving consumer expectations, and drive sustainable growth.”

Categories Performance During Q2

Poultry delivered strong growth in Q2, supported by an expanding customer base across markets. Continued investments in production capacity and operational efficiency have further reinforced the category as a key growth driver for the company.

Dairy and Juice also performed well, supported by increased demand. Almarai continues to expand its portfolio through innovation and the development of fresh products to meet customer expectations.

Bakery achieved a stable performance, attributed to an improved product mix and continued innovation. The company will maintain its focus on product development and selective geographic expansion within this product category.

Almarai remains confident that its current strategy will continue to deliver sustainable growth while strengthening its market position. Through ongoing investment in dairy, poultry and innovation, the company is well positioned to capture future growth opportunities and create long-term value.