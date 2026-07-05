Dubai: Air India Express has announced the launch of its ‘Xplore More’ sale across international flights, offering up to 15% savings on Lite and Value fares. The sale will be open for bookings made until 9 July 2026 for travel between 5 July 2026 and 27 March 2027, with exclusive early access available on 5 July on the Air India Express website and mobile app, before opening across all major booking platforms from 6 July onwards.

The airline will be offering Zero Convenience Fee on all bookings made through the airline's website and mobile app during the sale. Guests booking during the sale will also have the option of a complimentary date change. Tata NeuPass logged-in members can unlock an additional discount of up to ₹500 on international flight bookings and earn up to 8% NeuCoins.

Air India Express currently operates about 820 weekly international flights connecting India with destinations across West Asia and Southeast Asia. The airline's international network includes Bangkok, Phuket, and Singapore in Southeast Asia, alongside 13 destinations across Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in West Asia. The airline recently announced three new routes between India and the UAE: Navi Mumbai–Abu Dhabi, Guwahati–Abu Dhabi, and Guwahati–Dubai.

About Air India Express

Air India Express is A Tata Enterprise, operating over 500 daily flights that connect 43 domestic and 16 international destinations across South, Southeast and West Asia. The airline has a fleet of over 100 Boeing 737s and Airbus A320 aeroplanes. As India’s most vibrant and inclusive airline, Air India Express embodies the spirit and confidence of India - warm, expressive, and proudly authentic. Encouraging travellers to ‘Xplore More, Xpress More’, the airline transforms flying into an experience that is personal and memorable.

With thoughtfully curated touches - from ‘Gourmair’ hot meals, comfortable seats, and refreshed interiors to exclusive loyalty benefits for over 22 million members, Air India Express blends smart technology with heartfelt Indian hospitality.

For media queries, please contact: