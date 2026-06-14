Orange Jordan, on behalf of Orange Money e-wallet, announced a new strategic partnership with MetLife to provide seamless access to insurance solutions via the e-wallet application, giving users tailored, digital coverage designed around their needs.

This partnership reflects the commitment of both Orange Jordan and MetLife to empowering financial inclusion and expanding the scope of digital financial and insurance services in the Kingdom. This dedication is visible in this agreement, which ensures a smooth and secure digital experience that keeps pace with the latest developments in the fields of financial technology (FinTech) and insurance technology (InsurTech).

Users will now be able, thanks to the new service, to choose from a range of customized insurance bundles that include life insurance and personal accident insurance, in addition to unlocking easy, secure e-payments through Orange Money app.

Furthermore, the service delivers an instant and comprehensive digital journey, eliminating any need for physical transactions. It offers users the option to select either silver or gold tiered packages directly through the app, with the ability to manage payment preferences transparently by opting to receive real-time notifications and control the payment mechanism and periodicity flexibly. Thus, this will elevate customer experience and guarantee reliable and seamless insurance coverage anywhere around the world.

Orange Jordan affirmed that this partnership comes within the framework of the joint efforts to develop innovative and secure digital solutions that contribute to the progress of the financial and insurance services sector in Jordan, support the latest digital transformation trends, and enhance access to financial services for broader groups of society.

Commenting on this partnership, MetLife Jordan said that it is proud to partner with Orange Jordan to launch innovative digital insurance solutions that enable customers to access insurance protection services with greater ease and flexibility. This collaboration embodies both companies’ commitment to providing advanced digital solutions that expand financial inclusion and ensure a seamless and secure experience that meets the changing needs of customers.

It is noteworthy that several eligibility criteria must be met in order to subscribe to the new service and insurance premium payment, including the customer being between 18 and 55 years old with an active and verified Orange Money wallet. Moreover, the e-wallet is committed to maintaining the confidentiality of information in accordance with applicable privacy laws, as part of its responsibility to provide safe and reliable solutions and services.

To learn more, please visit our website: orange.jo/orange-money

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, Orange Business.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Money

Launched in January 2020 by Orange Jordan’s subsidiary Petra Mobile Payment Services, Orange Money has solidified its position as Jordan’s leading electronic wallet and largest Payment Service Provider (PSP). The e-wallet holds a market share exceeding 50% with more than 1.7 million registered wallets and is ranked number one in the Kingdom for CliQ transaction volume and value. Orange Money operates under the supervision and regulatory framework of the Central Bank of Jordan.

Orange Money’s e-wallet application is available to subscribers of all local mobile networks through free self-registration, the app offers a comprehensive digital financial ecosystem that encompasses various features, including bill settlements, local and international transfers, QR payments, e-vouchers, savings sub-account, business APIs, and a companion Visa card for global shopping.

Driven by high user satisfaction and strong alignment with the Central Bank’s national financial inclusion strategy, Orange Money delivers significant socio-economic impact by empowering women, unbanked populations, and enterprise customers alike through safe, fast, accessible, and continuously evolving digital payment solutions.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.