The landmark route launches just four days after the airline's historic maiden international commercial flight to London Heathrow (LHR).

The new service enters the world's fifth busiest domestic air corridor, bringing premium choice and capacity to a route that saw 9.8 million seats in 2025.

Launching with two daily flights, the service will rapidly scale up to four daily flights by July 2, 2026, all operated by state-of-the-art Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Passengers can register for Riyadh Air’s loyalty program, Sfeer, as 'Founding Members' to unlock a Best Offer Guarantee, free onboard Wi-Fi, and exclusive rewards.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, today officially launched its domestic operations to King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah in a historic ceremony attended by His Excellency Dr. Tawfig Al-Rabiah, Minister of Hajj and Umrah, His Excellency Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Mr. Raed Ismail, Riyadh Air Board Member, Eng. Raed bin Ibrahim Al-Mudayheem, Chairman of the Board of directors of Jeddah Airports Company; Eng. Mazen bin Mohammed Johar, Chief Executive Officer Of Jeddah Airport company, and senior executives from the airline and entities operating in the airport.



The milestone marked a significant step in the airline’s network expansion from Riyadh as its inaugural flight took off from Kind Khalid International Airport (RUH) at 9:00 AM and was scheduled to land at King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) at 10:50 AM. The flight was welcomed by Eng. Mazen Johar, Chief Executive Officer of Jeddah Airports Company, alongside airport leadership and stakeholders.



This first domestic arrival marked a key addition to the airlines growing route network from Riyadh, which commenced with two daily flights on June 14 and increases to three daily flights as of June 18, followed by four daily flights from July 2.

The airline’s entry into this market comes at a time of unprecedented demand. According to data from aviation analyst OAG, the Riyadh-Jeddah corridor ranked as the fifth busiest domestic route globally in 2025, recording 9.8 million seats. By introducing its world-class service to this high-density route, Riyadh Air is directly supporting the Kingdom’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, delivering premium capacity to support Saudi Arabia's booming tourism, business, religious and economic sectors.

Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, stated: "The launch of our new service to Jeddah marks another historic moment in our journey to increase connectivity to Riyadh. This route has been carefully selected to serve a key market for business and cultural travel, aligning with our ambition to become a global airline and a significant contributor to Vision 2030. We look forward to welcoming our guests aboard to experience our distinctive Saudi Hawafa as we connect these two great cities and continue to redefine the future of air travel."

Eng. Mazen bin Mohammed Johar, Chief Executive of King Abdulaziz International Airport (JED) in Jeddah, added:

"We are proud at Jeddah Airports to welcome Riyadh Air’s first flights on its inaugural domestic route between Jeddah and Riyadh, which reflects the advanced level of collaboration across the various components of the aviation sector. This step contributes to strengthening air connectivity between the Kingdom’s two most important cities and supports efforts aimed at enhancing service quality and expanding travel options for passengers, in line with the objectives of the national aviation sector."

Eng. Mazen added that the continued growth in operational traffic reflects King Abdulaziz International Airport’s position as a major aviation hub. During the first quarter of 2026, the airport served more than 14.8 million passengers across nearly 84,000 flights. The significant expansion in destinations and travel options contributes to strengthening air connectivity in support of the Aviation Program derived from the National Aviation Strategy and the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

These flights strengthen the airline's mission to connect the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and deliver a world-class travel and logistics experience. The vital Riyadh-Jeddah route enhances crucial business ties, providing seamless access to Jeddah as a major commercial port city and a strategic gateway for both religious journeys to Makkah and Madinah, and diverse tourism along the Red Sea coast. Additionally, the service positions Riyadh as a key transport hub, offering convenient onward connections for passengers travelling from Jeddah to premier global destinations such as Dubai, Cairo, Madrid, and Manchester.

Ticket purchases can be made through the Riyadh Air App, Riyadh Air website at riyadhair.com, or through preferred travel providers and platforms. Guests are also invited to become ‘Founding Members’ of the airline’s loyalty program, Sfeer, ensuring a Best Offer Guarantee and free Wi-Fi while earning rewards from their very first flight.

Flight schedules between RUH and JED:

Departing RUH Departing JED Flight RX0011: (From June 14, all times local) Depart RUH at 09:00

Arrive JED at 10:50 Flight RX0012: (From June 14, all times local) Depart JED at 12:05

Arrive RUH at 13:50 Flight RX0027: (From June 14, all times local) Depart RUH at 19:40

Arrive JED at 21:30 Flight RX0028: (From June 14, all times local) Depart JED at 22:45

Arrive RUH at 00:30 +1 day Flight RX0009: (From June 18, all times local) Depart RUH at 07:05

Arrive JED at 08:55 Flight RX0010: (From June 18, all times local) Depart JED at 10:10

Arrive RUH at 11:55 Flight RX0017: (From July 2, all times local) Depart RUH at 12:45

Arrive JED at 14:35 Flight RX0018: (From July 2, all times local) Depart JED at 15:50

Arrive RUH at 17:35

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a wholly owned PIF company, is redefining global travel as a full-service global carrier based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Since its launch in March 2023, Riyadh Air has committed to building a modern, efficient fleet and embracing careful sustainability practices, focusing on responsible operations and thoughtful innovation throughout every journey. Each aircraft features advanced cabin interiors, next-generation digital inflight entertainment, and seamless connectivity, ensuring every guest enjoys a memorable experience. By 2030, Riyadh Air aims to connect guests to over 100 destinations worldwide, with authentic Saudi hospitality at the heart of every flight.

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