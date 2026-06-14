Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, participated in the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference 2026, held from 8 to 11 June 2026, which comprised of Mr. Yusuf Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, alongside representatives from Bahrain Bourse, HSBC Bahrain, Bapco Energies, and Aluminium Bahrain (Alba).

The conference brought together more than 300 institutional investors, over 100 Middle East corporates and all seven stock exchanges from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), in more than 3,000 meetings, marking the largest convening in its five-year history.

As part of the conference agenda, Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse participated in a panel titled “Listings, Liquidity and Governance: Outlook for GCC Capital Markets.” The session explored the outlook for GCC capital markets, focusing on strengthening listings, enhancing liquidity, and advancing governance to drive sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Yusef Al-Yusef, Chairman of Bahrain Bourse stated, “Our participation in the HSBC GCC Exchanges London Conference reflects Bahrain Bourse’s ongoing commitment to positioning the Kingdom of Bahrain as a competitive, transparent, and dynamic investment destination. It aligns with Bahrain Bourse’s recently unveiled Capital Market Development Plan 2026–2028 aimed at elevating the market, and designed to diversify market offerings, deepen liquidity, and streamline market operations.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Bourse, added, “The HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference provides an important platform to engage directly with leading international investors and showcase the evolving strengths of Bahrain’s capital market. As global investors increasingly seek transparent and growth-oriented markets, the Kingdom of Bahrain offers a compelling investment proposition supported by a robust regulatory framework, a diversified economy, and a strong development pipeline. Through our participation, we aim to further enhance market visibility, strengthen investor confidence, and advance the continued growth of Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem.”

Joseph Ghorayeb, Chief Executive Officer of HSBC Bahrain said: “While investors continue to navigate an increasingly complex geopolitical and market environment, Bahrain’s sophisticated financial ecosystem, strong regulatory framework and commitment to capital market development provide a long-term roadmap. The Bahrain Bourse’s ‘Elevate’ strategy marks an important step in enhancing market liquidity, broadening investment opportunities and deepening engagement with global investors. By focusing on expanding the IPO pipeline, introducing new investment products and digital market infrastructure, the strategy creates a strong foundation for sustainable growth and greater market participation.”

On the sidelines of the conference, Bahrain’s delegation conducted a series of targeted one-on-one meetings and roundtable discussions with leading global fund and asset managers and influential leaders within the capital markets industry. These engagements provided a valuable platform to showcase Bahrain Bourse’s strategic initiatives, highlight investment opportunities within the Kingdom, and strengthen relationships with key international stakeholders, further reinforcing Bahrain’s position as an attractive and competitive financial hub in the region.

Through its participation, Bahrain Bourse continues to enhance connections between Bahrain’s capital markets and the global investment community, reinforcing its role in promoting the Kingdom’s investment proposition and facilitating greater access to the region’s long-term growth opportunities.

About Bahrain Bourse

Bahrain Bourse is a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace operator established since 1987. Bahrain Bourse aims to offer to its investors, issuers, and intermediaries a comprehensive suite of exchange-related facilities including offering listing, trading, settlement, and depositary services for various financial instruments. We aim to offer our stakeholders with the best investment and trading solutions, and pair it with creative insights and problem solving skills to provide our investors, issuers, and intermediaries with valuable resources to meet their every expectation. Our key growth pillars underpins our way of conducting business and how we interact with our stakeholders: Origination, Innovation, Collaboration, and Pioneering Spirit, and all of them working together is what enables us to offer you with an "Oasis of Investment Opportunities”.