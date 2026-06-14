Doha, Qatar – Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB), Qatar's leading digital bank, has announced the two new millionaires of the 9th Misk Account edition, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to rewarding responsible saving and empowering customers across Qatar.

Maryam Ali Abualshawarib and Maryam Ali Sharshani were revealed as the winners of the grand prize of QAR 1 million each, following a draw held under the supervision of representatives from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and QIB representatives. This draw marks the 3rd millionaire announcement of this edition’s cycle, with 6 more grand winners still to be named throughout the year.

During this 9th edition, the Misk Account offers the largest prize pool in the country, totalling QAR 26 Million, with opportunities for 1,124 QIB customers to win. Most notably, the number of QAR 1 million grand prize winners has doubled this year to 12, with the millionaire draw now taking place every two months to announce two winners simultaneously. In addition to the grand prizes, 6 customers win QAR 50,000 each on a monthly basis, while 20 customers win QAR 10,000 each on a weekly basis.

To qualify for the QAR 1 Million Grand Prize draw, customers are required to open a Misk Account at least three months before the upcoming grand draw month and maintain a minimum monthly balance of QAR 10,000. For every additional QAR 10,000 customers earn an extra chance to win.

Mrs. Maryam Ali Sharshani expressed her delight at winning through the Misk Account, describing it as an unexpected and timely surprise. She praised the account for helping customers grow their savings while offering valuable rewards and commended QIB’s commitment to promoting a culture of saving. Receiving the prize on behalf of his wife, Mr. Moftah Jassim Al-Moftah shared his gratitude for the opportunity, highlighting his long-standing relationship with QIB and appreciating the bank’s continued efforts to reward customers through initiatives like Misk. Both encouraged customers to open a Misk Account and start saving for a chance to benefit from its rewards.

Congratulating the winners, Mr. D. Anand, QIB's General Manager – Personal Banking Group, said: “We are pleased to announce the two new millionaires of the 9th Misk Account edition. The excitement and impact these prizes bring reflect the success in encouraging customers to build a sustainable saving habit. With double the number of millionaires this year, we are happy to continue offering our customers greater value and more life-changing opportunities”.

Existing and new QIB customers can open a Misk Account easily through the QIB Mobile App. Upon opening the account, customers receive a free debit card, become eligible to request a free credit card (free for the first year) against their Misk Account balance, earn profits on their savings, and enjoy frequent opportunities to win cash prizes.

For more information, please visit www.qib.com.qa/en-miskaccount.