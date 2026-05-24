Manama, Bahrain: stc Bahrain, a digital enabler, expands its flagship "Trees for Life" campaign through a new partnership with The Avenues - Bahrain, Bahrain’s premier shopping destination. As part of this collaboration, the trees will be planted at The Avenues – Bahrain and across the Kingdom of Bahrain, enhancing green spaces and contributing to a healthier environment for the local community.

The initiative is part of stc Bahrain’s commitment to environmental sustainability and its role in driving Bahrain’s national afforestation efforts. By partnering with one of the Kingdom’s most visited destinations, stc Bahrain will deliver a visible and lasting positive impact, by improving air quality, increasing biodiversity, and supporting Bahrain’s vision to double the number of trees in the country by 2035 as part of its net-zero emissions target for 2060.

Sh. Zeyad bin Faisal Al Khalifa, Chief Government Affairs Officer at stc Bahrain commented, "We are incredibly proud to partner with The Avenues - Bahrain on this vital 'Trees for Life' initiative, which aligns with our vision for a sustainable future for Bahrain. Planting 5,000 trees is more than just an environmental act; it's an investment in the health and well-being of our community, contributing to cleaner air, reduced carbon footprint, and enhanced natural beauty. This collaboration exemplifies the power of partnerships in driving environmental change and supporting Bahrain’s sustainability goals for generations to come."

Mr. Firas Barakat, Mall Director at The Avenues - Bahrain also commented “At The Avenues - Bahrain, we are committed to supporting initiatives that create a positive and lasting impact on the community and environment. Our partnership with stc Bahrain on the ‘Trees for Life’ campaign reflects our shared vision of creating greener and more sustainable spaces for future generations. We are proud to contribute to Bahrain’s environmental goals while enhancing the visitor experience through greener surroundings across The Avenues – Bahrain.”

This project builds on the success of "Trees for Life," which has already planted tens of thousands of trees across schools, parks, main roads, hotels, and other locations since its launch in 2021. stc Bahrain continues to lead impactful environmental initiatives, encouraging organizations and individuals to join its mission in creating a greener, healthier Bahrain.