Uniforms designed to embody professionalism, comfort and Emirati hospitality

Reveal marks another milestone ahead of the introduction of passenger services

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Etihad Rail has today unveiled the official uniforms that will be worn by its passenger-facing teams, offering the public a first look at one of the most visible symbols of the UAE’s national railway network ahead of the introduction of passenger services.

The new uniforms, designed in a contemporary grey palette with distinctive red accents, will be worn by onboard hosts, station teams and customer-facing employees across the passenger network. The collection has been created to reflect Etihad Rail’s wider brand values, combining professionalism, warmth, safety and modern Emirati hospitality.

The unveiling marks another significant milestone as Etihad Rail prepares to introduce passenger services, connecting communities and enabling a new era of mobility across the UAE.

Designed specifically for the UAE environment and the operational realities of modern rail travel, the uniforms place a strong emphasis on comfort, functionality and ease of movement, while maintaining a refined and recognisable visual identity. Subtle design details and structured tailoring have been incorporated to create a look that feels contemporary, approachable and distinctly premium.

Although designed to be operational attire, the uniforms have also been developed as an extension of the Etihad Rail passenger experience, representing the people who will welcome passengers onboard, support journeys across the network, and help shape the culture of rail travel in the UAE for generations to come.

The grey tones were selected to convey confidence, calmness and reliability, while the red accents draw inspiration from the bold energy and ambition that define the Etihad Rail brand identity and the UAE’s continued progress and connectivity vision.

Adhraa Almansoori, Executive Director of Commercial at Etihad Rail Mobility, said: “The unveiling of our official uniforms marks an important moment in the journey towards the introduction of passenger rail services in the UAE. These uniforms are part of our visual identity, but more importantly they represent the people who will become the face of the Etihad Rail experience for thousands of new rail passengers in the years ahead.

“Every detail has been carefully considered to reflect the values that sit at the heart of Etihad Rail: safety, professionalism, hospitality and national pride. As we prepare to welcome passengers onboard for the very first time, these uniforms help tell the story of a modern railway designed around people, connection and experience.”

The uniform reveal forms part of Etihad Rail’s wider preparations ahead of the introduction of passenger services, which will initially connect key stations through a carefully phased rollout designed to ensure the highest standards of safety, reliability and customer experience from day one.

Further announcements relating to passenger services, stations and customer experience will be made in the coming weeks.

About Etihad Rail

Established in 2009, Etihad Rail is the developer and operator of the UAE’s National Rail Network. Spanning approximately 900 km, the network connects key cities, ports, and industrial hubs from Ghuwaifat to Fujairah on the eastern coast.

As part of the UAE’s ‘Projects of the 50’, Etihad Rail plays a central role in driving national economic diversification and sustainable development. Its integrated transport system enhances supply chain efficiency, reduces carbon emissions, and strengthens connectivity across the UAE and the wider region.

Etihad Rail’s network currently supports freight operations across 11 terminals and four major ports. Looking ahead, passenger services are set to launch from 2026, offering a modern, reliable and comfortable mode of travel. The service will connect 11 cities and regions across the UAE, with a network of stations designed to link key urban and economic centres, providing a seamless and efficient travel experience for commuters, business travellers, and families.

For more information, please contact:

Etihad Rail Communications Department

Email: media@etihadrail.ae

Website: www.etihadrail.ae

Or Email: etihadrail@hkstrategies.com