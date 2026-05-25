In a market that evolves constantly, consistency is rare. Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS)1 for the fourth consecutive year. For the second time, the company is positioned furthest for Completeness of Vision.

Two decades ago, Infobip began with a simple mission: use technology to bring people closer together. What has followed is a consistent pattern of building ahead of the market, moving from SMS to omnichannel communications, then conversational AI, and now with the launch of Infobip AgentOS, bringing agentic AI to enterprise scale.

Infobip views the Gartner recognition as a reflection of the company's sustained ability to anticipate what comes next, not chase what's trending today. Infobip AgentOS enables businesses to deploy AI agents that autonomously handle transactions, manage routing, and optimise workflows in real time, safely and at scale, with less manual intervention and faster execution than before. Rather than forcing enterprises into rigid workflows, Infobip enables customers to compose exactly the capabilities they need, unlocking use cases that simply weren't possible before.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner CPaaS Magic Quadrant 2026 report here: https://www.infobip.com/analyst-reports/gartner-magic-quadrant-cpaas

1Gartner®, Magic Quadrant™ for Communications Platform as a Service by Lisa Unden-Farboud, Pankil Sheth, Ajit Patankar, 18 May 2026.

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For more information, contact:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandić

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip’s technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to over 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutić and Izabel Jelenić.

Recent recognitions include: