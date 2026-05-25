Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: In a Saudi milestone with global dimensions, His Excellency the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Alswaha, conducted an official visit to the headquarters of Classera International in Jeddah. During the visit, His Excellency witnessed the signing of a landmark strategic agreement between Classera and Zain KSA, launching one of the world's largest initiatives to integrate advanced technologies and artificial intelligence (AI) into the Kingdom's educational ecosystem.

The signing ceremony was attended by the CEO of Classera, Eng. Mohammad bin Suhail Almadani, and the CEO of Zain KSA, Eng. Saad bin Abdulrahman Al-Sadhan, alongside several executives from both companies.

This initiative—the largest of its kind—aims to provide an integrated, smart educational ecosystem embedded into modern tech devices. It will deliver services directly to families and beneficiaries at home, enriching the experiences of millions of students and driving an unprecedented, qualitative leap in digital learning environments.

The strategic alliance is set to expand its impact and extensive geographical scope from the Kingdom to encompass multiple markets across the region. This expansion aims to meet the digital needs of millions of students and achieve a benchmark breakthrough in adopting educational technology and AI solutions.

During the visit, H.E. the Minister was briefed on Classera’s ongoing efforts and achievements as a leading global smart learning platform emerging from the heart of the Kingdom. He praised Saudi Arabia's pioneering role in driving educational innovation and development on both regional and international levels.

For their part, Classera’s leadership highly appreciated the gracious patronage and unlimited support from H.E. Minister Eng. Abdullah Alswaha. They emphasized that this alliance solidifies the company’s leadership in the global EdTech and AI market, and reflects the competence of national companies and their ability to lead innovation in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to build a sustainable, knowledge-based digital economy.