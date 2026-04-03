Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index ended the week’s trading up by 0.66 percent, raising its balance by 66.85 points to reach 10,227 points, supported by the positive performance of five sectors, particularly the industrial sector, which recorded an increase of 1.62 percent.

In this context, financial analyst Tamer Hassan told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that the QSE’s general index concluded its trading higher, maintaining a level above 10,000 points, and its performance remained consistent with the fluctuations of the geopolitical situation in the region.

He pointed out that the market is based on solid foundations of the national economy and macroeconomic indicators, but anticipation and caution due to regional conditions and uncertainty surround local and foreign investors and portfolios.

The weekly QSE report showed positive performance for the industrial sector at 1.62 percent, the banking and financial services sector at 0.91 percent, the telecommunications sector at 0.89 percent, the real estate sector at 0.30 percent, and the transportation sector at 0.11 percent, while the consumer goods and services sector declined by 1.58 percent, and the insurance sector by 0.09 percent.

The financial analyst pointed out that the tensions in the region, despite their impact on the markets, provide speculative opportunities on some stocks, especially for the category of investors who are good at reading the market and dealing with data realistically, as they can seize opportunities and benefit from price fluctuations.

He added that investors are awaiting the results data of QSE listed companies during the first quarter of 2026, noting that there are positive expectations for some sectors such as banks, financial services, insurance, services, and consumer goods.

Companies are expected to begin announcing their first-quarter financial results next week, with QNB Group announcing its intention to disclose financial data ending March 31, 2026, on April 8.

Net profits for QSE listed companies rose by 3.11 percent last year to reach QR53.3bn by the end of 2025, compared to QR51.7bn in 2024.

According to QSE data, companies listed on the main market disclosed their annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2025, with the exception of Al Faleh Educational Holding Company and the Qatari German Company for Medical Devices, as Al Faleh Holding’s fiscal year ends on August 31 of each year, while the date for disclosing the financial data of the Qatari German Company for Medical Devices was postponed to April 15, 2026.

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