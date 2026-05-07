Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) finished Wednesday’s trading session on a positive note, as the EGX30 index climbed by 1.99 % to 53,605.08 points.

The EGX33 Shariah index also rose by 2.20% to 5,759.06 points, while the EGX35-LV increased by 1% to 5,876.93 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.70% at 14,500.26 points and by 0.99% at 20,206.56 points, respectively.

A total of 2.208 billion shares were traded at EGP 13.806 billion over 259,591 transactions, while the market cap hit EGP 3.753 trillion.

Retail investors dominated 70.97% of total trading transactions, while institutions accounted for 29.02% of trading.

Egyptian traders took over 87.68% of total trading transactions, while foreign and Arab investors represented 5.07% and 7.24%, respectively.

Egyptian and Arab traders were net sellers with EGP 284.463 million and EGP 167.746 million, respectively. Meanwhile, non-Arab foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 452.209 million.