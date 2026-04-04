Dubai-born brand introduces acceleration program that opens its retail stores, 50,000-customer database, warehouse, AI tools, office space, partner network, influencer relationships, distribution, and developer and marketing teams to homegrown brands across the GCC - using AI to match every brand with exactly what they need.

April, Dubai, UAE – The world is going through difficult times. Across the GCC, homegrown brands with genuine potential are struggling - not because their products aren't good enough, but because they don't have the platform to prove it.



Citron built that platform. The Dubai-born kids' lifestyle brand started in 2017 as a single lunchbox made by a mum who solved her own problem. Seven years later, Citron is in 49 countries, 1,000+ retail stores, with 1.5 million products sold, 50,000 engaged customers, warehouses, AI tools, a fully equipped office, a vetted partner network, and an international distribution network spanning 25 distributors.

Today, Citron is using everything it built to reach back.

Citron announces the launch of Rise by Citron - an AI-powered brand acceleration platform that opens the full weight of Citron's infrastructure to brands across the GCC. If you are building a homegrown brand in kids, family, lifestyle, or food & snacks, Rise by Citron invites you to apply and grow within its ecosystem.

Rise by Citron offers brands a comprehensive platform to grow and scale, providing retail space in Citron’s Dubai stores at Times Square Centre and Cityland Mall, access to a database of 50,000 engaged customers across the UAE and KSA, and in-house content creation support including photography, video, copy, and social assets. Brands benefit from customer insights, social and digital reach across 105K+ followers with 1.5M monthly views, connections to trusted influencers, PR agencies, media buyers, and brand consultants, as well as distribution testing through citron.ae and potential international network access. Additional support includes warehouse and logistics infrastructure, developer assistance for digital and e-commerce, marketing and paid ads across platforms like Meta, Google, and TikTok, AI tools for demand planning and content automation, office and back-office facilities, and mentorship from the Citron founder network - all while becoming part of the Citron family.

In addition, Rise by Citron brings together a community of Rise supporters - influencers, press and media outlets, corporations, communication agencies, investors, mentors, and distributors, who are intelligently matched with the brands that can benefit most from their expertise. Powered by AI, the platform ensures every brand receives a personalized pathway through the Citron ecosystem, fostering meaningful connections and accelerating growth opportunities.

“We know what it’s like to build something from the ground, especially when the world feels uncertain. Across the GCC, there are founders doing the same - taking risks, dreaming big, and facing challenges head-on. Rise by Citron is our way of reaching back, with our warehouse, our team, our network, and every tool we’ve learned to lean on, to help others rise alongside us.”, said Sara Chemmaa, Founder of Citron.

Applications are now open for homegrown GCC brands, with a limited number of participants selected for each cohort through Citron’s selection process.

Brands can apply at: https://citron.ae/pages/rise-by-citron-brand-application

Rise supporters can apply at: https://citron.ae/pages/rise-by-citron-supporter-application

For more information, visit https://citron.ae/rise https://www.instagram.com/citron.hq/

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