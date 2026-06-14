Etihad is the only airline offering First cabins to Kraków and Palma de Mallorca, creating a premium leisure bridge with Abu Dhabi.

Strengthening Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading global destination and world‑class gateway to Etihad’s expanding network.

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, proudly announced the launch of two new European routes this June: direct services to Kraków, and Palma de Mallorca. These additions mark a significant milestone in Etihad’s expanding European network and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s role as one of the world’s most connected destinations.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer at Etihad Airways said: "These two new routes are a proof point of Etihad's ambitions in Europe. Kraków and Palma de Mallorca are two of the continent’s most captivating destinations, and by connecting them directly to our home in Abu Dhabi we are opening new possibilities for leisure travellers, businesses and communities.

“We are robustly boosting our network, offering our guests even more places to visit and exciting travel experiences. Our schedule also makes it easy to visit or stopover in Abu Dhabi and discover our extraordinary and welcoming home.”

Kraków: Unlocking Southern Poland with Etihad’s Premium Touch

The launch reflects Etihad’s long-term commitment to the Polish market, as Kraków becomes the airline’s newest destination in the country, joining Warsaw which was introduced in June 2025. The new service introduces a premium long-haul service for Southern Poland. Etihad is now the only carrier to offer a First cabin between Kraków and the Gulf region, delivering exceptional luxury and comfort, while seamlessly connecting travellers to Etihad’s global network.

Home to the magnificent Wawel Castle and the medieval splendour of the UNESCO‑listed Old Town, Kraków is one of Europe’s most visited and culturally significant destinations. Its vibrant arts scene, world‑class gastronomy and rich heritage now connect directly to Abu Dhabi and seamlessly with Etihad’s global network.

Palma de Mallorca: Connecting the Mediterranean in Style

On 12 June 2026, just one day after Kraków, Etihad commenced its new route to Palma de Mallorca, the vibrant capital of Spain’s Balearic Islands. The service is the first direct connection linking the Balearics with the East, operated by the advanced Airbus A321LR featuring private First suites, as well as exclusive, lie-flat Business seats all window facing with direct-aisle access.

For travellers from Abu Dhabi and beyond, Mallorca, Ibiza and the wider Archipelago are now an accessible corner of the Mediterranean in a single connection. Palma de Mallorca blends cosmopolitan style with centuries of history - from La Seu Cathedral to the old town’s winding streets, world-class marinas and exceptional dining - while the island offers secluded coves, almond groves, hilltop villages and turquoise waters.

Connecting to Abu Dhabi and beyond

Guests from Poland, Spain and the Balearics now benefit from a smooth nonstop link to Abu Dhabi, with a premium gateway to the Middle East, Africa, Asia, India and Australia, and the option to extend their journey with a stopover in the UAE capital to enjoy the world-class culture, serene beaches and authentic Emirati hospitality.

Elevating Travel: The A321LR experience

The Airbus A321LR provides elevated comfort, refined design and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity across all cabins.

The A321LR introduces a true First experience with two private First suites, with sliding doors for privacy and an elegant space to dine, work and relax. With space for a companion, the First seats transform effortlessly to fully flat beds complete with luxurious textiles. Seats feature a 20-inch 4K screen, wireless charging and Bluetooth connectivity, and guests will enjoy Etihad’s renowned First culinary experience.

In the Business cabin, there are 14 lie-flat, window-facing seats, each with direct-aisle access for enhanced privacy. Luxury amenities and fine dining elevate the service. In the Economy cabin, 144 ergonomically designed Economy seats feature 4K touchscreens with Etihad’s extensive range of entertainment including a wide range of movies and programming to suit all guests.

With Kraków and Palma de Mallorca now on the map, Etihad continues to expand its reach and redefine premium travel. These launches are just the beginning, with more destinations, more capacity, and more extraordinary journeys still to come.

Krakow

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY163 Abu Dhabi 02:45 Krakow 06:55 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR EY164 Krakow 11:20 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Mon, Thu, Sat A321LR

Palma de Mallorca

Flight From Departure To Arrival Days Aircraft EY115 Abu Dhabi 02:55 Palma 08:15 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR EY116 Palma 10:30 Abu Dhabi 19:00 Tue, Fri, Sun A321LR

About Etihad Airways

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, was formed in 2003 and quickly went on to become one of the world’s leading airlines. From its home in Abu Dhabi, Etihad flies to passenger and cargo destinations in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, Australia, and North America. Together with Etihad’s codeshare partners, Etihad’s network offers access to hundreds of international destinations. In recent years, Etihad has received numerous awards for its superior service and products, cargo offering, loyalty programme and more. To learn more, visit etihad.com.

For further details:

Duty Media Officer

Etihad Airways

Email: dutymediaofficer@etihad.ae