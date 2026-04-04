Orange Jordan announced its support for the Circular Cities Week 2026 as the exclusive telecom sponsor during the closing ceremony. The Royal Scientific Society hosted this edition of the annual event alongside the Circular Economy Club (CEC) - Jordan.

CEC Jordan is recognized for being the first national hub of the global Circular Economy Club network, uniting circular economy experts and institutions from over 140 countries. Its importance is also represented by serving as a national and regional platform that promotes circular economic policy dialogue, private sector engagement, and collaboration across sectors to empower sustainability and resilience in the Kingdom’s economy.

As the true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan reiterated its continuous commitment to reshaping a green, inclusive, and sustainable national economy. Sponsoring the event reflects the company’s strategic efforts to enable the innovation system through its unique programs and initiatives that directly align with the national vision for sustainability and digital transformation.

The company adopts the circular economy in all aspects, while also placing the digital economy among its key priorities. Additionally, as part of its social and environmental responsibility, the company is dedicated to reducing its carbon footprint and decreasing paper use among other approaches to protecting the environment and achieving sustainable growth.

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with around 1,600 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout the Kingdom, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions, including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions, serving more than 5 million customers in Jordan, guided by the company’s values of Caring, Responsible and Bold.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. The company operates in line with the Group’s strategy, “Trust the Future”, and prioritizes community service. In this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy centered on four pillars, including Digital Education, Digital Inclusion, Entrepreneurship, and Climate and Environment.

As a trusted partner, Orange gives everyone the keys to a responsible digital world, which reflects the company’s purpose. Its main driver is its vision to be the true responsible digital leader in Jordan, while continuing its mission of offering the best network and innovative digital solutions, with an unmatched customer experience by empowered Orange teams.

Digital solutions offered by Orange Jordan are comprehensive, serving, in addition to individual customers, businesses and companies through a range of enterprise and corporate sector solutions under its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

To learn more, please visit our website: www.orange.jo.

About Orange Group

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with 40.3 billion euros in revenues in 2024 and 124,100 employees worldwide by 30th September 2025, including 68,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 310 million customers worldwide as of 30th September 2025, including 270 million mobile customers and 23 million fixed broadband customers. These figures account for the deconsolidation of certain activities in Spain following the creation of MASORANGE. The Group is present in 26 countries (including non-consolidated countries).

Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies under the brand Orange Business. In February 2023, the Group presented its strategic plan "Lead the Future", built on a new business model and guided by responsibility and efficiency. "Lead the Future" capitalizes on network excellence to reinforce Orange's leadership in service quality.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA).

For more information, please visit: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com and follow us on X: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.