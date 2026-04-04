Muscat: Sohar International, in collaboration with Visa and in partnership with Lahunna, successfully hosted the finale event of the “She’s Next” program in Oman, awarding a total prize pool of OMR 38,000 to support the growth of women-owned businesses. The initiative forms part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering Omani women entrepreneurs and supporting national efforts to build a more diversified and resilient economy aligned with Oman Vision 2040. The program’s total prize pool of OMR 38,000 was awarded across three categories, including a Main Prize of OMR 21,000, a Runner-Up Prize of OMR 11,500, and a People’s Favorite Prize of OMR 5,500, reflecting both expert evaluation and audience engagement.

The winner of the Main Prize was Baladi Baby, owned by Ahlam Al Khabouri. The winner of the Runner-Up prize was Luvashk, owned by Laila Fadhil, and the winner of the People’s Favorite Prize was Ypyap Param owned by Ahoud Al Shibli.

Held at the Waterfront building, the event brought together key stakeholders from the entrepreneurial ecosystem, where five shortlisted finalists presented their business concepts and growth strategies to a distinguished judging panel comprising senior representatives from Sohar International and program mentor Dr. Siham Ahmed Al-Harthi. The program provides an integrated platform combining financial support, mentorship, and capability-building, enabling women-led businesses to strengthen their competitiveness and scale sustainably.

Commenting on the initiative, Abdulwahid Mohamed Al Murshidi, Chief Executive Officer of Sohar International, said: “Empowering Omani women entrepreneurs represents a strategic investment in the future of our national economy. The Omani woman has consistently demonstrated her ability to lead, innovate, and contribute meaningfully to sustainable development across sectors. Through initiatives such as She’s Next, we are enabling a new generation of business leaders to translate ambition into tangible economic value, supporting the Sultanate’s journey toward diversification, competitiveness, and long-term prosperity in line with Oman Vision 2040. At Sohar International, our commitment to empowering women is embedded within our broader strategy to support inclusive growth and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem. Through solutions such as Be Zahiya and Zahiya Plus, we continue to provide tailored financial tools that enable women to participate actively in economic development and contribute to building a more dynamic and future-ready Oman.”

The judging panel included Eng. Aisha Al Saifi, Chief Transformation Officer at Sohar International; Dr. Mazin Mahmood Al Raisi, Chief Marketing Officer; Dr. Siham Ahmed Al-Harthi, program mentor. Finalists presented their business pitches through structured presentations and interactive discussions, demonstrating innovation, scalability potential, and strong market relevance across diverse sectors.

Adding her perspective, Maha Nizam, Visa’s Head of Marketing for the GCC, remarked: “She's Next was built on a simple conviction — that the right support at the right time can change the trajectory of a business entirely. The entrepreneurs in this program proved that Omani women have the ideas, the drive, and the capability to scale. At Visa, we believe inclusive economies are stronger economies, and enabling women-led businesses to grow is central to that belief. Our role, alongside Sohar International, is to make sure ambition never stalls for lack of access. This is what meaningful progress looks like”

As part of the program’s development journey, participants will benefit from personalized mentorship to be provided by Dr. Siham Ahmed Al-Harthi, supporting them in refining business strategies and enhancing readiness for growth. This capability-building approach was further strengthened through collaboration with Lahunna, a leading organization dedicated to advancing women in business, ensuring participants received structured guidance that supports long-term sustainability.

Shatha Salim Al Maskiry, Founder of Lahunna Oman said, “Lahunna Oman played a strategic role in She’s Next, shaping the eligibility criteria, designing the application, assessing over 270 applicants, and mentoring finalists for their pitches. Being part of a program that amplifies Omani women’s voices and showcases their potential is incredibly rewarding. This is how we drive real impact, by making their contributions visible and validating them through adequate funding to shape Oman’s economic and social future.”

Through initiatives such as She’s Next, Sohar International continues to play an active role in enabling entrepreneurship, supporting national priorities, and fostering a more inclusive economic landscape. By equipping women entrepreneurs with access to capital, mentorship, and tailored banking solutions, the Bank reinforces its commitment to contributing to a more innovative, competitive, and sustainable future for Oman.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om

About Visa:

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.