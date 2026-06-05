DUBAI, UAE, Veeam Software, the Data and AI Trust Company, today announced new agentic AI capabilities for the Veeam DataAI Command Platform designed to help organizations operationalize governance at the speed and scale of modern AI systems. Built on more than a decade of leadership in privacy operations, data intelligence, governance automation, and operational trust, Veeam's three new AI agents achieve what traditional privacy programs have struggled to achieve at enterprise scale: to continuously prove, with evidence, that policies are actually working across complex data and AI ecosystems.

Organizations are navigating the most complex regulatory environment in a generation. GDPR, the EU AI Act, ePrivacy, DORA, and emerging national and state AI regulations create obligations that span not just data but also AI models, consent signals, and cross-border transfers. Fines under these frameworks now reach up to 7% of global annual revenue. Yet many privacy programs still rely on manual assessments, spreadsheets, and disconnected workflows not designed to cope with AI agents that act on enterprise data at machine speed, generating compliance events faster than any human-operated program can track.

"For ten years, privacy professionals have been quietly admitting they cannot fully prove compliance with their own policies," said Cassandra Maldini, Head of Product Strategy for Privacy and AI Governance at Veeam. "Now they're being asked to do the same for AI, at a pace no manual program can keep up with. Compliance is no longer a point-in-time exercise. It has to be continuous, evidence-based, and built directly into how organizations operate."

When a person makes privacy choices, such as opting out of tracking technologies or restricting how their data feeds an AI model, those preferences need to be respected by every system the data touches, not just the one where they clicked the button. The Consent Agent is a compliance detection and auto-remediation agent that gives privacy practitioners, legal professionals, and marketing operations like real-time visibility and reduced regulatory risk under GDPR, CCPA, and global laws. Alongside the Consent Agent, Veeam is introducing two additional new AI agents that take the most time-consuming operational work off privacy teams' plates, including automating web forms for privacy requests and common compliance assessments.

“The way we think about privacy and AI governance has to be fundamentally different now,” said Michael Dolan, Vice President, Chief Privacy Officer at Best Buy. “Static policies and quarterly reviews were built for a world where data moved slowly, and AI didn’t make decisions. That world is gone.”

PrivacyOps agents built on the DataAI Command Platform agent framework

The three new PrivacyOps AI agents are designed to automate high-effort tasks that slow down privacy and AI governance programs. Together, they reduce operational overhead, eliminate implementation friction, and free privacy teams to focus on the judgment calls that actually require human expertise.

Consent Agent: A full-stack consent compliance and remediation agent that manages the end-to-end consent lifecycle, from banner creation and automated testing to continuous monitoring and auto-remediation. From customers' domains, it captures user consent signals, including cookie preferences, marketing opt-outs, revoked permissions for AI personalization, and downstream processing restrictions, then helps propagate and enforce them across every system that must honor them, including analytics platforms, AI pipelines, advertising technologies, SaaS applications, and third-party ecosystems. Powered by Veeam's regulatory database, it closes that gap with jurisdiction-aware risk scoring, centralized dashboards, and audit-ready evidence.

A full-stack consent compliance and remediation agent that manages the end-to-end consent lifecycle, from banner creation and automated testing to continuous monitoring and auto-remediation. From customers' domains, it captures user consent signals, including cookie preferences, marketing opt-outs, revoked permissions for AI personalization, and downstream processing restrictions, then helps propagate and enforce them across every system that must honor them, including analytics platforms, AI pipelines, advertising technologies, SaaS applications, and third-party ecosystems. Powered by Veeam's regulatory database, it closes that gap with jurisdiction-aware risk scoring, centralized dashboards, and audit-ready evidence. Data Subject Request Agent: Generates and maintains data subject request intake forms configured to your operational and regulatory footprint. Teams can stand up compliant forms in minutes and keep them current as regulations evolve, all without queuing legal review and developer time for every legislative change. This will reduce time to launch a Data Subject Rights (DSR) form by roughly 50%.

Generates and maintains data subject request intake forms configured to your operational and regulatory footprint. Teams can stand up compliant forms in minutes and keep them current as regulations evolve, all without queuing legal review and developer time for every legislative change. This will reduce time to launch a Data Subject Rights (DSR) form by roughly 50%. Assessment Agent: Analyzes supporting evidence to generate high-quality, tailored assessment responses with a single click, covering Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA), EU AI Act conformity assessments, and vendor risk questionnaires.

Built for operational trust across privacy, compliance, and AI governance

These capabilities are delivered through the Veeam DataAI Command Platform, the industry's first unified data and AI trust infrastructure for the agentic era. The platform unifies key domains, including DataAI Security, DataAI Governance, DataAI Compliance, DataAI Privacy, and DataAI Resilience, powered by the DataAI Command Graph, Veeam's intelligence layer with broadest coverage with hundreds of connectors across every cloud, SaaS application, and on-premises environment.

DataAI Privacy is powered by the People Data Graph, the industry's most advanced identity intelligence graph, to unify structured and unstructured personal data across hybrid multi-cloud environments. This enables real-time, jurisdiction-aware policy enforcement and produces audit-ready evidence of how intent and policy are applied. As a result, Veeam's new AI agents operate on live, continuously updated context, not assumptions or point-in-time snapshots, so governance can keep pace with the agentic era.

Availability

The Consent Agent is generally available today as part of the Veeam DataAI Command Platform. The Data Subject Request Agent and Assessment Agent are planned for Q3 2026.

Read more about these new agentic agents on the Veeam blog. For more information, visit www.veeam.com.

About Veeam Software

Veeam is the Data and AI Trust Company, specializing in helping organizations ensure their data and AI are fully understood, secured, and resilient to enable the acceleration of safe AI at scale. As the market leader in both data resilience and data security posture management, Veeam is built for the convergence of identity, data, security, and AI risk.

Veeam delivers deep contextual intelligence across every data asset, identity, and AI model. The company governs access for both humans and AI agents, automates privacy, compliance, and remediation processes, and protects and recovers organizations from modern threats, including ransomware, disasters, and AI errors, while ensuring the restoration of clean, trusted data. Veeam empowers organizations to move beyond simply protecting data, enabling them to activate and unlock its full potential.

Headquartered in Seattle with offices in more than 30 countries, Veeam protects over 550,000 customers worldwide, including 82% of the Fortune 500, who trust Veeam to keep their businesses running. Learn more at www.veeam.com or follow Veeam on LinkedIn @veeam-software and X @veeam.

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