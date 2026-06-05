Abu Dhabi: In a landmark achievement, Abu Dhabi has successfully hosted the complex surgical separation of conjoined twins from Nigeria. The life-saving surgery was performed at PureHealth’s SEHA - Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC) in Abu Dhabi. The emirate has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the global healthcare sector, driven by a steadfast commitment to excellence and deep-rooted humanitarianism. By forging partnerships with leading international organisations, Abu Dhabi continues to play a pivotal role in advancing healthcare worldwide.

This commitment to global health is exemplified in the recent successful separation of conjoined twins from Nigeria. For the first time, after the final surgery, the girls could see each other face-to-face and play side by side. The separation of the 15-month-old twins, born in Nigeria with their heads joined at the top, fused skulls, and intertwined brain tissue and blood vessels, was among the most complex procedures of its kind, requiring groundbreaking medical techniques as well as extraordinary surgical precision and planning.

Over six months, the girls underwent four surgeries involving more than 60 doctors and clinicians from the UAE, UK, Brazil, and Nigeria, including neurosurgeons, craniofacial surgeons, paediatricians, anaesthetists, nurses, radiologists, and rehabilitation therapists. Gemini Untwined, a charity that specialises in research and treatment of craniopagus twins, played a key role in coordinating and bringing clinical expertise to Abu Dhabi.

For several months in Abu Dhabi, multiple intricate surgeries were carried out, supported by cutting-edge imaging technology, advanced augmented reality simulations, and 3D printing. The technologies allowed the team to map the twins’ delicate vascular and neural systems – collaborating in a shared virtual reality environment from multiple countries. All the surgeries and treatments were successfully carried out at SKMC in Abu Dhabi.

Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, said: “This is more than a medical milestone; it is a story of compassion, courage, and global collaboration, a reflection of Abu Dhabi’s unwavering commitment to delivering healthcare that transforms lives. We are proud to have facilitated this global collaboration and to have hosted it in our country, where world-class talent and cutting-edge innovation come together to deliver hope. We also extend our gratitude to PureHealth for its philanthropic initiatives, which have been instrumental in making this possible. This is the UAE at its best – leading with compassion, driven by excellence.”

Her Excellency added: “This remarkable achievement underscores the UAE’s growing role as a global leader in healthcare, where compassion meets leading medical expertise. The successful separation of Mercy and Goodness is not only a triumph of advanced medical science but also a testament to the power of international collaboration. It exemplifies the UAE's dedication to advancing healthcare for all, regardless of borders, and reinforces our commitment to delivering life-changing care with excellence, empathy, and innovation.”

His Excellency Mansoor Ibrahim Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Outstanding achievements such as these reflect the emirate’s pioneering capabilities, advanced infrastructure and notable medical competencies that have collectively reaffirmed Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading destination for specialised healthcare. This achievement adds to the sector’s distinguished track record, serving as a testament to our global healthcare excellence, particularly in managing the most complex medical conditions. PureHealth Group’s accomplishments embody Abu Dhabi’s philanthropic and medical role in making a positive impact beyond geographical boundaries, through leveraging innovation, building strategic partnerships and harnessing combined expertise to advance the health and wellbeing of communities across the globe.”

Farhan Malik, Founder and Managing Director of PureHealth Group, added: “The journey of these two beautiful girls, Mercy and Goodness, reflects the very purpose at the heart of PureHealth. Their story is a powerful reminder of why we do what we do. At PureHealth, we are proud to be part of an industry where human impact defines success, and where putting patients first guides everything we do. Putting human life first is what we have learnt from our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and therefore giving back to the community is part of PureHealth’s DNA. I hope we all can work together for a vision to ensure that borders never define access to care.

“Our teams on the ground worked day and night, not only in the pre and during surgery phase, but also on the 24/7 monitoring and support that was needed to ensure the best post care and rehab was given. I thank the leadership of the UAE for their guidance and efforts they have always dedicated towards the country’s healthcare infrastructure, and I also thank the teams who have made it possible to push the boundaries of medical science for the good of humanity. This achievement will remain a beacon for the future of complex healthcare and a testament to how global cooperation can deliver the very best care. I extend our deepest thanks to the team at SEHA Sheikh Khalifa Medical City and the Gemini Untwined team, along with all surgeons and care teams from the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Nigeria who came together to make this possible.”

The seamless integration of multidisciplinary teams was enabled by PureHealth under a unified system and working in coordination with Gemini Untwined, ensured that every aspect of the girls’ care, from surgical planning to post-operative recovery, was precisely managed. After the successful separation, their skulls were reconstructed using custom 3D-printed titanium grafts. Today, Mercy and Goodness are recovering well in the UAE, undergoing continuous rehabilitation to develop motor skills and adapt to independent movement before returning to Nigeria, where they will look forward to living normal and independent lives.

Professor Noor Ul Owase Jeelani MBE, Founder of Gemini Untwined and a consultant paediatric neurosurgeon at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children (GOSH) led the surgical team at the PureHealth facility throughout the case.

Professor Jeelani said: “This case was a rare and remarkable triumph – a testament to what’s possible when courage, compassion, and cutting-edge technology come together. The resilience of Mercy and Goodness, the strength of their family, and the extraordinary partnership between international experts and the team in the UAE made the seemingly impossible achievable. This would not have been possible without the unconditional support offered by the Abu Dhabi eco-system and the PureHealth team, crucially hosting the girls and their parents for all surgeries. It is a beautiful example of how we can produce life-changing outcomes through global collaboration and knowledge-sharing, with skill, technology, and humanity coming together to defy all odds.”

Coordinating with Gemini Untwined enabled the teams to apply advanced methods such as mixed reality-guided implant design and AI-enhanced surgical planning, supported by complex modelling at the Zayed Centre for Research, Great Ormond Street Hospital. These innovations improved safety, reduced the need for skin grafts, and, through gravity-assisted brain protection and gradual tissue expansion, led to the fastest recorded separation of vertically conjoined twins, setting a new benchmark in complex paediatric neurosurgery.

This historic case further reinforces the UAE’s position as a global healthcare leader, where philanthropy and advanced healthcare expertise unite to make healthcare a source of hope for all.

About PureHealth:

PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world.

PureHealth’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) - The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus

The largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae