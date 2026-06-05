Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, will lead a delegation of 23 prominent listed companies to the fifth HSBC GCC Exchanges Conference in London from 8 to 11 June to highlight the resilience, deep liquidity, and robust growth prospects of Abu Dhabi’s capital market to global investors, business leaders, and policymakers.

Headed by Chairman H.E. Ghannam Al Mazrouei and Group CEO Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, the visit follows a period of recent global market volatility, during which ADX demonstrated notable resilience and recovered quickly relative to regional peers. The market’s performance reflected the strength of its underlying infrastructure and prior market structure enhancements, which helped sustain liquidity. This performance highlights the strength of Abu Dhabi’s capital market and its attractiveness to long-term international investors.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX Group, said: “Global investors can confidently look to Abu Dhabi as a market that continues to preserve and grow value across shifting economic cycles. ADX’s recovery during recent volatility demonstrated the strength of our infrastructure, liquidity, and market structure. As we head to London alongside 23 leading ADX-listed companies, we are connecting international capital with long-term structural growth, supported by strong corporate performance. In Q1 2026, ADX-listed companies reported 48 billion dirhams, approximately USD 13.1 billion, in profits, up 17% year-on-year, while 66.2 billion dirhams in dividends have been announced to date this year, reinforcing the market’s depth, resilience, and shareholder value.”

This operational resilience is underpinned by Abu Dhabi’s strong economic fundamentals, including one of the highest sovereign credit ratings globally, and by the strong non-oil GDP growth of 7.6% year on year in Q3 2025, according to the latest figures from the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD). At ADX, this resilience is reflected in the performance of its markets during the first four months of 2026. As of the end of April 2026, ADX’s market capitalization stood at 2.83 trillion dirhams, approximately USD 771 billion, while average daily trading value reached 1.4 billion dirhams, approximately USD 381 million, representing an 8.2% year-on-year increase compared to the same period in 2025.

During the same four-month period, institutional investors recorded 182 billion dirhams, approximately USD 49.6 billion, in buy and sell trading value, accounting for 77% of the exchange’s total trading value. They also conducted 30,000 buy and sell trades on ADX, representing a 19% year-on-year increase.

Foreign investors accounted for 47.3% of total trading value during the first four months of 2026, amounting to 111 billion dirhams, or approximately USD 30.4 billion. This builds on last year’s momentum, when foreign investment rose by nearly 14% year-on-year and institutional trading increased by 10%.

Since the beginning of 2026, ADX-listed companies have announced cash dividends totaling 66.2 billion dirhams, or approximately USD 18 billion, while continuing to deliver strong earnings, significant shareholder returns, and sustained business growth.

For this London Roadshow, ADX will bring along a delegation featuring 23 ADX-listed companies representing key growth sectors across Abu Dhabi’s thriving diversified economy.

Energy & Infrastructure: ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Borouge, Dana Gas, Fertiglobe, NMDC Energy, and NMDC Group.

Financial Services & Conglomerates: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, First Abu Dhabi Bank, 2PointZero, and Waha Capital.

Real Estate & Logistics: Aldar Properties, AD Ports Group, Agility Global, and Modon Holding.

Healthcare & Consumer Goods: Burjeel Holdings, PureHealth.

SpaceTech & AI: Presight, Space42.

Telecommunications: e&

About Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) was established on 15 November 2000 pursuant to Local Law No. (3) of 2000, which granted the exchange legal rights with independent financial and administrative status, as well as the necessary supervisory and executive powers necessary to carry out its functions. On 17 March 2020, the ADX was converted from a public entity into a Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2020.

The ADX Group, a market infrastructure group comprising the exchange (ADX) and its post-trade ecosystem, including its wholly owned subsidiaries AD Depository and AD Clear, was established. Through its integrated and globally aligned business structure, the ADX Group supports efficient, transparent, and resilient capital markets across trading, clearing, settlement, and custody.

The Group provides an efficient and regulated marketplace for the trading of securities, including equities issued by public joint-stock companies, bonds issued by governments and corporations, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and other financial instruments approved by the UAE Capital Market Authority.

The ADX is the second-largest exchange in the Arab region by market capitalization. Its strategy of delivering stable financial performance through diversified revenue streams is aligned with the UAE’s national development agenda, “Towards the Next 50”, which aims to build a sustainable, diversified, and high-value-added economy.

For more information, please contact:

Abdulrahman Saleh ALKhateeb

Manager of Corporate Communication

Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX)

Mobile: +971 (50) 668 9733

Email: ALKhateebA@adx.ae