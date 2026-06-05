DUBAI, UAE – Westcon-Comstor, a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions, today announced its latest annual Great Place To Work® survey results, with employees praising the company’s trusted, values-led leadership and focus on inclusion as it achieved certification in seven countries across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Certification is based on confidential feedback from employees about their experience of working at an organisation.

This is the second time that Westcon-Comstor has undergone worldwide assessment against Great Place To Work criteria, with certification being achieved in the following MEA countries: Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and UAE. The news comes after Westcon-Comstor was named last month in the 2026 Best Workplaces in UAE list by Great Place to Work Middle East.

Globally, this year the distributor has achieved certification in 25 countries in total, with 80% of employees describing Westcon-Comstor as a great place to work and the company achieving a Trust Index of 77%.

In the MEA region, employees showed particularly high levels of trust in senior leadership, with the overwhelming majority feeling proud to work for Westcon-Comstor and reporting that they are treated fairly at work regardless of gender, race or other characteristics.

Management was described as approachable and competent at running the business and employees have a similarly strong sense of how their role connects to the wider company strategy. There is also widespread agreement that people managers embody Westcon-Comstor’s values of partnership, ambition, integrity and accountability.

“Achieving Great Place To Work certification across seven countries in the Middle East and Africa reflects the strength and consistency of our culture in a highly diverse region,” said Rakesh Parbhoo, Executive Vice President, Middle East and Africa at Westcon-Comstor. “Our people value an environment where they feel respected, supported and able to grow, and that is particularly important in markets where talent development and inclusion are central to long-term success. These results give us confidence that we are creating the right conditions for our teams to thrive and deliver for partners and vendors across MEA.”

“Great Place To Work survey results are very important because they reflect what our people say about the day-to-day reality of working here,” said Erna de Ruijter-Quist, Chief People Officer at Westcon-Comstor. “This year’s feedback reinforces the strength of our culture, including the welcoming environment colleagues experience and the emphasis we place on fairness, inclusion and wellbeing. It also helps us stay focused on where we need to improve the experience of our colleagues through practical initiatives. That will include continued work on recognition and reward, ensuring our colleagues can enjoy fulfilling careers and our values continue to be embedded in everyday behaviours across the business.”

“These results cement our standing as an employer of choice in the IT channel,” added David Grant, CEO at Westcon-Comstor. “Authentic feedback from our people matters hugely, because a positive employee experience supports the way we serve partners and vendors and, ultimately, the way we grow as a business. It’s rewarding to see such high levels of trust in our people managers, with strong recognition that managers embody our company values and show a sincere interest in their team members as individuals. My leadership team and I will keep listening carefully to colleagues and acting on what we hear, so people can do their best work and build meaningful careers at Westcon-Comstor.”

About Westcon-Comstor

Westcon-Comstor is a global technology distributor specialising in cybersecurity, networking and hybrid cloud solutions. With a presence spanning more than 50 countries, it drives innovation by connecting technology from the world’s leading IT vendors with a channel of resellers, systems integrators and service providers. By combining data-driven intelligence, technical expertise and strong partnerships, Westcon-Comstor empowers channel partners to seize opportunities and achieve sustainable growth. It goes to market through three lines of business: Westcon, Comstor and Rebura.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

Michael Youds

External Communications Director

Email: Michael.Youds@westcon.com

www.westconcomstor.com