Vault22 reports 6.92% monthly growth and addition of 50,000 new subscribers in 2026

Dubai, UAE: Vault22 is strengthening its presence in the UAE as digital wealth management continues to gain momentum across the region, positioning itself at the intersection of artificial intelligence, financial wellness and long-term investing.

The company operates in a market undergoing rapid transformation. The UAE’s fintech sector is projected to surpass USD 6 billion by 2030, driven by rising digital adoption, progressive regulation and increasing demand for accessible financial tools. Across the region, a younger generation of investors is shifting away from traditional wealth advisory models in favour of platforms that offer greater transparency, autonomy and real-time financial insights.

Vault22’s platform has been designed to respond to that shift by bringing together budgeting, investing, account aggregation and AI-driven financial guidance into a single ecosystem. The app allows users to link financial accounts, track spending, monitor investments, manage debt, view net worth, automate savings contributions and invest through curated portfolios, all through one consolidated dashboard.

At the centre of the experience is Tara, Vault22’s AI-powered financial advisor, which acts as an intelligent financial co-pilot within the platform. Rather than operating as a standalone chatbot, Tara delivers contextual guidance based on a user’s real financial picture, including spending habits, liabilities, investments, income cycles and long-term goals.

Users can search transactions naturally, receive personalised insights, identify cash shortfalls, track investments and receive timely prompts linked to their financial behaviour.

“Tara is designed to move financial guidance from generic advice to real-time, hyper-personalised insights,” said Stephen Ong, Co-Founder of Vault22. “Because Vault22 understands a user’s accounts, spending, investments, liabilities and goals, the platform can help people make better decisions at the moment those decisions matter.”

One of Vault22’s key differentiators is its combination of AI guidance, financial wellness tools and investing capabilities within a single platform, alongside a strong focus on Shariah-compliant wealth solutions. The platform currently offers 52 diversified investment portfolios, including 26 Shariah-compliant portfolios, reflecting growing demand for values-aligned investing across the GCC.

The company is also expanding beyond the consumer space through the development of its Wealth-as-a-Service infrastructure model, designed to support banks and financial institutions looking to offer embedded digital wealth solutions.

Since launch, Vault22 has surpassed one million registered users globally, with more than 50,000 new registrations recorded over the past 90 days. The platform has also reported steady user engagement growth, with monthly active users increasing by 6.92% in February. Vault22 is backed by Standard Chartered Ventures, Old Mutual and Franklin Templeton.

The UAE remains central to the company’s regional growth strategy, particularly as Dubai continues to establish itself as a leading global hub for fintech and digital assets.

“We’re seeing a major shift in how people engage with money,” added Benito Mable, Founder and CEO of Vault22. “Users increasingly want a single platform that helps them understand their finances holistically, not just invest, but budget smarter, track goals, manage spending and build wealth over time. That’s the direction the industry is moving in.”

As digital wealth platforms continue to gain traction globally, Vault22 is focused on advancing its AI capabilities and expanding its presence across the GCC over the coming months.

Vault22 is available on the web and also as a mobile app on the Apple App Store, Google Play and Huawei App Store.

For more information visit:

https://vault22.com

About Vault22:

Vault22 is a global Wealth and Wellness Platform that provides consolidated financial visibility and structured guidance for modern professionals. The platform integrates budgeting, savings, investments and Shariah-compliant solutions within a unified ecosystem designed to support long-term financial clarity and disciplined capital management. Through full account aggregation and an intelligence-led advisory engine, Vault22 delivers hyper-personalised insights across a user’s entire financial life. With over 1,000,000 registered users globally, Vault22 combines institutional credibility, independence and a commitment to helping clients build a stronger financial future.

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