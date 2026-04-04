Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region’s leading waterpark, has officially unveiled its newest expansion today, introducing an unmissable collection of 11 new slides and attractions that take aquatic adventure to new heights.

Building on the park’s immersive ‘Lost City’ theming - an extension of The Legend of The Lost Pearl - the new additions invite guests to dive into a world of discovery, where high-energy thrills and family-friendly experiences come together in a dynamic offering. The expansion introduces eight new slides, two jumping platforms and a lounging pool.

From record-breaking heights to fast-paced racing slides, the latest additions deliver a diverse mix of experiences designed for every type of visitor. With the launch of these new attractions, Yas Waterworld now offers more than 70 rides, slides and attractions, further cementing its position as one of the region’s most exciting waterparks.

Rayan Al Haddar, General Manager at Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, said: “The opening of our newest expansion marks a major milestone in our journey to redefine water-based entertainment in the region. It reflects our commitment to continuously elevating the guest experience through innovation and immersive attractions. We are proud to welcome guests to experience these exciting new additions and create unforgettable moments with their families.”

At the heart of the expansion is Matamir’s Drop, the UAE’s tallest waterslide, where riders plunge from heights of over 40 metres before racing through a 233-metre course of twists and turns. For those seeking more high-speed excitement, Sahel Matamir delivers a freefall racing experience filled with bursts of acceleration and moments of weightlessness.

Elsewhere, Matamir Loop offers a rapid body slide designed for speed, while Matamir Twist – Matamir Lights combines sharp drops with immersive lighting effects for a visually enhanced ride experience. Guests looking for friendly competition can take on Matamir Splash, the waterpark’s first duelling mat racer where participants race side-by-side to a super-soaked finish.

Beyond the high-adrenaline attractions, the expansion also introduces more relaxed experiences. Sarab, a spacious leisure pool, provides a refreshing setting for families to unwind, while Al Afda invites thrill-seekers to take a leap of faith from a jump platform into cool waters below – perfect for beating the year-round heat.

Together, these new additions create a vibrant new chapter for Yas Waterworld, blending innovation and adventure to deliver unforgettable moments for guests of all ages.

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi has received more than 65 prestigious industry awards, and is enjoying a third consecutive year as the ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’, as recognized at the World Travel Awards in 2025.

Yas Waterworld is bigger and splashier than ever, with its record-setting expansion now open to guests.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: YasWaterworldYasIsland.com

About Miral

Miral is the leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences in Abu Dhabi, that contributes to the growth of the leisure and entertainment industry and Abu Dhabi's economic diversification. It conceives, creates, operates, and manages immersive destinations and experiences that attract visitors from across the world to create unforgettable memories, accelerating the realisation of the Emirate's tourism vision and growth.

Responsible for the development and destination management of Yas Island and overseeing Saadiyat Island's Destination Management Strategy, Miral's portfolio of world-class assets incorporates entertainment, leisure, culture, sport, dining, retail, and hospitality experiences, aiming to deliver millions of memorable moments for residents and international guests alike. These include Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi (now includes 60+ rides and experiences following its expansion); Warner Bros. World™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; The Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; CLYMB™ Yas Island, Abu Dhabi; teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi; Yas Marina; and Yas Bay Waterfront, home to the UAE's largest indoor multi-purpose venue Etihad Arena, amongst others. Miral also has several projects being developed on Yas Island and across the emirate, including Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land within Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, and a Disney Theme Park Resort.

Miral encompasses three subsidiaries: Miral Destinations, which promotes unique destinations; Miral Experiences, which operates a diverse portfolio of world-class, award-winning immersive experiences; and Yas Asset Management, which operates and manages a portfolio of vibrant destinations including F&B, retail, marinas, and hospitality properties across Yas Island.

For more information, visit www.miral.ae

About Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi:

Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, operated by Miral Experiences, is a one-of-a-kind waterpark that draws inspiration from the UAE’s pearl diving heritage offering families fun-packed adventures, the warmest welcome, and the most engaging themed experience.

The opening of the highly anticipated phase two expansion in April 2026 makes Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi home to more than 70 exhilarating rides, slides and attractions, in addition to a diversity of seasonal events and shows, which guests can enjoy creating new memories with every visit.

Since June 2025 the waterpark has undergone a monumental multi-phase development, significantly enhancing its world-class offerings, adding an exhilarating collection of more than 30 new rides, slides and experiences, including region-firsts, the UAE’s tallest waterslide and a new dining experience. The expansion also introduced a “Lost City” theme, a continuation of the park’s original story ‘The Legend of the Lost Pearl.’

Since opening its doors in 2013, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi has taken home over 65 accolades from prestigious industry entities. Most recently it received the third consecutive title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Water Park’ at the World Travel Awards, having been recognized in 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively. Additionally, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi was named ‘Best Water Park’ at the International Travel Awards.

Considered the pearl of Yas Island, the UAE’s premium leisure and entertainment destination, Yas Waterworld, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi combines fun aquatic adventures with local personality to provide guests with an experience unlike anything else.

Media Contacts:

Miral Destinations

Rabie Riman

Head of PR

rriman@miral.ae