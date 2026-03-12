Abu Dhabi, UAE – Arab Bank for Investment & Foreign Trade (Al Masraf) today announced its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2025, delivering strong growth across key performance indicators. The bank in 2025 progressed on its strategic initiatives of strengthening its balance sheet, expanding customer relationships, and diversification of revenue streams.

Key highlights for full year 2025 performance are

Robust Net Profit before tax of AED 336 million, up 31% aided by strong volume growth, effective cost management and substantial improvements in cost of risk.

Net Profit after tax of AED 302 million, up 29% reflecting strong growth momentum.

Operating Income remained resilient at AED 903 million supported by growth in Loans and advances, healthy interest margins and significant increase in trade finance and forex income.

Impairment allowance decreased by 46% y-o-y lead by improvements in credit quality.

Total Assets grew to AED 26.7 billion, up 8% reflecting continued balance sheet expansion.

Loans and Advances registered an impressive 24% growth to AED 16.1 billion driven by strong business momentum.

Customer Deposits increased to AED 17.3 billion, up 2% demonstrating continued liquidity strength.

Capital Adequacy Ratio of 19.9% and Tier 1 ratio of 18.8% continues to be top quartile highlighting the bank’s solid capital position.

Credit Quality strengthened significantly with coverage ratio enhanced to 106.2% and the Non-Performing Loans improvised to 8.0%.

Commenting on the results, H.E. Farhat Omar Ben Gadara, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "We are proud of Al Masraf's robust financial performance in 2025, which reaffirms the successful execution of our strategy. The bank’s performance was supported by the UAE’s strong economic fundamentals, continued diversification, and growth across key sectors including trade, services, and infrastructure."

Fuad Mohamed, CEO of Al Masraf, said “In 2025, Al Masraf delivered outstanding performance with Net profit before tax of AED 336 million and Total Assets growing to AED 26.7 billion. This reflects the effectiveness of our strategy and our commitment to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. We continue to strengthen our core business, enhance operational efficiency, and invest in digital capabilities that elevate customer experience and support sustainable growth.”

Outlook for 2026

Continuing from 2025 steer, Al Masraf enters 2026 with a positive outlook