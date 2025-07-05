Abu Dhabi, UAE: Line Investments & Property SP LLC, the shopping mall development and management arm of Lulu International Holdings Ltd, has successfully concluded the much-anticipated Summer Shopping Carnival, a dynamic month-long festival that transformed the retail experience across 12 malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

The Summer Shopping Carnival offered visitors 31 days of exclusive promotions, global-themed experiences, cultural activations, live entertainment, and the chance to win exceptional prizes. Shoppers who spent AED 200 or more had the opportunity to enter two types of draws: a digital raffle draw to win brand-new Chevrolet Spark EUV vehicles presented by Bin Hamoodah Auto, and a physical raffle draw to win all-inclusive travel packages from Nex World Travel and Tourism LLC. These exciting prize opportunities added another layer of engagement and anticipation to the festival experience.

Throughout the campaign, each participating mall brought unique cultural celebrations to life. Al Wahda Mall, Al Raha Mall, and Mushrif Mall highlighted vibrant European festivals, while Al Foah Mall and Al Falah Central Mall celebrated the rich heritage of the UAE and GCC. Khalidiyah Mall presented an immersive Egyptian theme, and Madinat Zayed Shopping Centre showcased colorful Chinese traditions. Forsan Central Mall and Barrari Outlet Mall brought to life the spirit of Middle Eastern culture, while Mazyad Mall and Al Dhafra Mall offered a captivating blend of Asian and Middle Eastern experiences. Shawamekh Central Mall also participated in the campaign. The initiative underscored the company’s commitment to creating immersive experiences that connect communities and celebrate diversity.

The highlight of the carnival was the announcement of the winners of the coveted Chevrolet Spark EUVs. Over four weeks of draws, Ahammed Paramban, Ayisha Ali, Sayed Kamaluddin, Mahmoud, and Ahmed Farouk Mohammed Ahmed were among the lucky shoppers whose visits turned into life-changing moments as they won brand-new vehicles.

Commenting on the success of the campaign, Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments & Property, stated, “The Summer Shopping Carnival has once again demonstrated our dedication to delivering vibrant, rewarding experiences that bring people together. We are proud to see the excitement and joy this initiative has created, not only for our winners but for all the visitors who joined us to celebrate culture, community, and innovation.”

Biju George, General Manager of Line Investments & Property, added, “The response to the Summer Shopping Carnival has been truly inspiring. Our vision was to create a destination where families could enjoy rewarding experiences beyond traditional retail, and the overwhelming participation shows how much our communities value these shared moments. We look forward to continuing to elevate the shopping journey across all our malls.”

Ayman Al Bijawi, Director of Sales & Marketing at Bin Hamoodah Auto said, “Partnering with Line Investments & Property on this landmark campaign has been a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Chevrolet Spark EUV and connect with customers in meaningful ways. Seeing the excitement on the winners’ faces as they received their new vehicles was a powerful reminder of the impact such initiatives can have.”

Mohammed Yahya, Chairman of Nex World Travel and Tourism LLC, said: "This partnership with Line Investments & Property has provided exceptional exposure to thousands of potential customers throughout their extensive mall network. We're thrilled to offer these international travel packages to destinations worldwide, and seeing the excitement of winners heading off to amazing locations has been incredibly rewarding."

The Summer Shopping Carnival reflects Line Investments & Property’s vision to redefine the shopping centre experience through experiential retail and strategic collaborations, setting a benchmark for engaging and value-driven campaigns in the region.

