Muscat, Oman – AeroVecto Aviation Services (AVAS) and the Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on research, education and industry engagement related to Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) in Oman. The MoU was signed in the presence of the Civil Aviation Authority underscoring the strategic importance of this collaboration.

The agreement focuses on applied research and feasibility studies examining how AAM solutions could be integrated into Oman’s existing transportation systems. It also supports policy and regulatory discussions where research findings highlight practical considerations or gaps, in line with national development priorities and Oman Vision 2040.

“AeroVecto is committed to bringing practical AAM solutions to market while nurturing local talent. Working with MCBS allows us to deepen research into AAM deployment within the context of Oman. Together we combine industry experience with fresh academic ideas, giving students the opportunity to contribute to projects with clear industry relevance.”– Fahad Al Riyami, CEO – AeroVecto Aviation Services

“This partnership strengthens MCBS’s focus on applied research and student engagement. As an institution recognised in Times Higher Education and QS

international rankings, and as we approach 30 years of educational excellence, collaborations such as this reflect our continued commitment to quality education, research relevance, and future-focused learning. It provides students with practical research experience and exposure to an emerging sector closely linked to Oman’s economic development.”– Dr. Moosa Al Kindi, Dean – Modern College of Business & Science

Under the MoU, AVAS and MCBS will undertake joint research projects and provide opportunities for MCBS students to gain industry exposure through internships and placements at AeroVecto. The agreement also supports the development and commercialization of selected AAM-related projects emerging from MCBS’s Innovation Hub.

The collaboration marks a step toward building local knowledge and expertise in advanced air mobility, bringing together academic research and industry practice to support informed decision-making and long-term sector development in Oman.

About AeroVecto

SkyCrest Aviation (operating as AeroVecto) is an Omani aerospace company developing Shuttle, a hybrid-electric aircraft built to redefine urban public transport, enhancing intracity transport with comfort, safety, and accessibility in mind. The company’s Aviation Services division aims to support the integration of advanced air mobility in Oman and the region.

About Modern College of Business & Science

Founded in 1996, the Modern College of Business and Science (MCBS) is one of Oman’s leading higher education institutions, offering programs from Foundation and Undergraduate to Master’s and PhD levels. A proud member of AACSB International, MCBS is dedicated to academic excellence, innovation, and research that advance Oman Vision 2040.

