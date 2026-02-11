Dubai, UAE: NutraONE, a nutraceutical and wellness distribution company, has announced an exclusive strategic distribution partnership with Nutrifactor Laboratories, one of the region's largest dietary supplement and nutraceutical manufacturer, to expand access to science led health and wellness supplements across five priority markets, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

The partnership appoints NutraONE as Nutrifactor’s exclusive distribution partner across the five markets, supporting NutraONE’s long term vision to build a trusted network that serves consumers, pharmacies, clinics, and fitness communities with a clear focus on quality, transparency, and responsible wellness education.

NutraONE’s initial rollout will prioritize the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with a Phase 1 plan covering more than 100 SKUs across a broad spectrum of wellness categories. These include, but are not limited to, men’s fertility, women’s fertility, weight management support, muscle health and recovery, beauty and skincare, bone and joint health, sports Nutrition as well as heart, brain, and nervous system support. The company expects the partnership to accelerate its expansion over the coming years, targeting the distribution of more than USD 1 billion in nutraceutical products over the medium term, supported by scaled market access and long-term institutional relationships across the five markets.

Signing ceremony at World Health Expo 2026

The partnership was formally marked through a signing ceremony which took place on 11th of February 2026 during (WHX) World Health Expo 2026 in Dubai. The ceremony brought together senior leadership from both organizations alongside invited stakeholders from the region’s healthcare and wellness ecosystem.

A responsible entry, built on quality standards and consumer trust

In a category often crowded by loud claims and confusing product stacks, NutraONE plans to position the partnership around a simple message, performance plus preventive wellness, under one credible, pharmacy ready brand. The goal is to bridge two spaces that consumers often see as separate, traditional pharmacy coded wellness products and performance lifestyle supplements.

Nutrifactor’s portfolio spans 15 health categories, including men’s health, women’s health and children’s wellness, vitamins and minerals, immune and energy support, heart health, brain health and vision support, bones and joints, sports Nutrition as well as beauty related categories such as hair, skin and nail support. NutraONE will introduce the range in a phased, needs based approach that aligns with how UAE consumers typically shop wellness, by goals and routines, rather than by complicated stacks.

The partnership also underscores a focus on manufacturing standards and quality processes. Nutrifactor’s facilities operate under stringent quality management systems, and the portfolio highlights recognized compliance frameworks including GMP, HACCP, ISO standards and Halal certification. Two worlds top Pharma Giants have signed Nutrifactor as their manufacturing partner in Asia.

NutraONE will reflect these credentials in its communications approach, supporting retailers and consumers with clear information designed to build trust and reduce confusion.

Meeting demand in a more health conscious region

The UAE's approximately USD 34BN Market Size has seen a marked shift in everyday wellness behaviors in recent years, with more consumers actively seeking consistent routines that support long term wellbeing. NutraONE’s approach will focus on responsible access and education, supporting consumers who are increasingly choosing pharmacy-led channels, delivery enabled platforms, and trusted retail environments for wellness purchases.

In line with this, NutraONE’s market plan centers on building a robust E Commerce & Digital Platforms and focus on Market Place like Amazon, Noon and mega sub distribution network that supports both availability and guidance, including education assets designed for bilingual audiences and retail environments. The company describes each order as an “Amanat”, a trust, reflecting a commitment to reliability, consumer confidence, and fast, local delivery experiences where applicable.

Leadership comments

Amjad Ali, Group Chairman of Nutrifactor Laboratories, said, “Our focus has always been to make quality controlled supplements available worldwide, backed by robust manufacturing standards and a commitment to consumer trust. This partnership with NutraONE brings together aligned values around quality, transparency, and responsible wellness. We are glad to be formally marking this milestone with NutraONE at the signing ceremony during World Health Expo 2026 on 11th February, and to build meaningful access across five important markets through a credible distribution platform.”

Aamad Jalil, CEO of BINA Capital Financial Group and Executive Board Member of NutraONE, said, “Our ambition is to build a nutraceutical distribution platform that people genuinely trust, with responsible communication, strong retail partnerships, and a clear focus on quality. This exclusive partnership marks a major step in that direction. As we formalize this partnership at World Health Expo 2026, we see this as an important moment to introduce our long term vision for the UAE and beyond, with a disciplined approach that prioritizes credibility, consumer education, and sustainable growth across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the UK and Canada.”

NutraONE estimates the global nutraceutical sector at approximately USD 470 billion and is targeting a humble 1% market share across its five focus markets over the coming years, supported by expanded distribution capacity, partner relationships, and market specific execution. The company’s longer term ambition is to build towards revenues of more than USD 4.7 billion across the five markets as the platform scales.

For more information about NutraONE, please visit: www.nutraone.ae

About NutraONE

NutraONE is a leading nutraceutical distribution company based in UAE, KSA, Turkey, UK & Canada focused on science led, quality driven wellness supplements. The brand’s positioning centers on trust, transparency, and responsible access, supporting consumers through reliable availability, trusted manufacturing partnerships, and customer focused delivery. NutraONE’s brand line is, “The One We Trust.”

About Nutrifactor Laboratories



Nutrifactor Laboratories is one of Largest South Asian nutraceutical and vitamin manufacturer with a pharmaceutical legacy spanning decades and a dedicated nutraceutical production and Research facility supported by in-house quality control and laboratory capabilities. Nutrifactor supplies products across a broad portfolio of wellness categories and exports to more than 60 countries across six continents. The company adheres to recognized quality and safety frameworks including GMP, HACCP, ISO & Halal certifications, supporting consistent standards across production and distribution.

For media enquiries, please contact

Amal Subhash, Senior Account Executive

Media Mantra Consultancy

amal.subhash@mediamantraconsulting.com