Key Highlights:

Total revenue reached AED 1,972.1 million, a 30% increase compared to AED 1,512.8 million in the same period in 2024.

Total assets reflected 17% growth, reaching AED 8,027.6 million as of December 31, 2025, up from AED 6,832.9 million in the year ending December 2024.

Positive investor sentiment and ambitious pipeline of launches and handovers scheduled for 2026.

In a strategic decision, the Board of Directors has announced its recommendation to distribute the dividends for the third consecutive year, reinforcing the company’s ongoing success journey and strong equity story.

Dubai, UAE: Deyaar Development PJSC (Deyaar), a leading real estate developer and service provider in Dubai, today announced its financial results for the full year ending December 31st, 2025, demonstrating the company’s ability to sustain strong momentum and deliver on its strategic vision.

Building on the success of 2024, Deyaar, profit before tax rose 26% to AED 637.9 million from AED 505.4 million, while total revenue increased 30% to AED 1,972.1 million, compared with AED 1,512.8 million in 2024.

The company’s development pipeline remains strong at approximately AED 7 billion, supporting future revenue generation and the delivery of high-quality projects. Deyaar’s balance sheet also remains strong, with total assets increasing 17% to AED 8,027.6 million, reflecting ongoing strategic investments and asset quality enhancement.

Commenting on the results, Mr. Abdulla Ali Obaid Al Hamli, Chairman of the Deyaar Board of Directors, said: "The year has been defined by strong fundamentals across the UAE’s real estate sector, supported by long-term national strategies that continue to shape one of the world’s most resilient markets. Independent market reports highlight sustained demand, rising population growth, and exceptional liquidity across both off-plan and ready segments; clear indicators of an ecosystem built on confidence, transparency, and strategic urban planning. This environment has enabled developers like Deyaar to accelerate their ambitions and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s evolving real estate landscape. As Deyaar advances its portfolio of residential communities and landmark developments, the focus remains on disciplined growth, quality delivery, and long-term value creation."

Based on the strong financial performance of the company, the Board of Directors has proposed a 5% dividend which will be submitted for approval at the upcoming General Assembly.

Commenting on the results, Saeed Mohammed Al Qatami, CEO of Deyaar, said: “Our consistently strong financial performance has reinforced Deyaar’s confidence in the UAE’s long-term vision, with strategic national initiatives such as Dubai’s D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan driving population growth, infrastructure expansion, and sustained housing demand. The achievement of AED 917 billion in Dubai’s real estate transactions in 2025, marking the strongest performance to date, is a powerful testament to the Emirate’s unwavering commitment to excellence. Against this national backdrop, Deyaar is executing with discipline and ambition through landmark projects such as Downtown Residences, alongside the continued development of community projects, confident in the supportive macro environment highlighted by recent market outlooks. These factors strengthen our determination to deliver communities that meet evolving customer expectations and advance the UAE’s ambition for globally competitive, future-ready cities.”

He added: “Looking ahead, Deyaar is set to leverage a strengthened leadership team and a clear strategy to drive growth in 2026. The company is focused on delivering outstanding lifestyles and experiences that both investors and residents expect. With a robust backlog and a diverse portfolio, Deyaar aims to create not just buildings but vibrant communities where individuals can thrive and connect.”

Significant Milestones & Remarkable Developments

With a focus on long-term growth, Deyaar is advancing its vision by delivering landmark communities across key UAE markets.

Downtown Residences, one of the UAE’s tallest vertical residential communities, was launched in June 2025, marking Deyaar’s well-timed entry into the high-rise, ultra‑luxury residential segment. Soaring to a height of 445 meters across more than 110 floors, it is the company’s tallest and most ambitious project to date and is set to become a new architectural icon in the heart of Dubai.

Following the successful launch of the Park Five community at Dubai Production City in 2024, Deyaar continued the momentum with the launch of its final phase in September 2025, with project completion targeted for December 2027.

The 2025 also marked with company making its debut in Umm Al Quwain with AYA Beachfront Residences, a luxury and wellness‑focused residential development. The project was recognised among the Top 100 Luxury Residences of the World. The beachfront project redefines coastal living blending modern architecture, nature‑driven planning, and resort‑style amenities, all while prioritizing sustainability and wellness.

Together, these milestones demonstrate Deyaar’s commitment to shaping iconic communities, advancing its strategic growth across key UAE markets, and fostering transparent engagement with investors and stakeholders.

Reinforcing Our Commitment to Sustainable Practices

Deyaar is setting a new standard in sustainable urban living, evident in its latest projects that blend wellness and environmental stewardship. The Downtown Residences, featuring air yoga zones and meditation pods, redefines vertical living with a focus on resident health. In Umm Al-Quwain, Aya Beachfront Residences boasts biodiversity-sensitive landscaping that protects local habitats while enhancing coastal aesthetics.

Park Five in Dubai Production City enhances pedestrian mobility, aligning Dubai’s sustainability goals while promoting balanced lifestyles through landscape courtyards and wellness-focused amenities.

In 2025, Deyaar’s commitment to workforce welfare is particularly noteworthy, reflecting a significant increase in project activity. Average daily manpower on site increased from 2,648 to 4,579, representing a remarkable 73% growth compared to last year, all achieved without a Lost Time Injury. Through these efforts, Deyaar is not only shaping the future of real estate but also creating vibrant, sustainable communities for years to come.

Commitment to Sustainable Growth

Deyaar remains firmly committed to sustainable growth and sector leadership as it closes 2025. During the second half of the year, the company prepared for the handover of multiple major projects reinforcing liquidity generation and operational discipline.

About Deyaar

Deyaar Development PJSC is a leading real-estate developer and real-estate services company, headquartered in Dubai. Since its establishment in 2002, the company has registered exponential growth to become an industry leader in the region, with a share capital of AED4.38 billion.

Deyaar is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the development of the region's property landscape. The company’s in-depth market intelligence, world-class services, and unrivalled property management support for communities across diverse portfolios have firmly consolidated its pioneering status in the region’s real estate landscape.

Combining excellence with a vision to create natural living environments while placing customers at the core of its strategies, Deyaar serves as a one-stop real estate solutions provider. Under this profile, its scope includes the delivery of end-to-end property development and property management services across the UAE.

Deyaar provides facility management services for its portfolio of commercial and residential units. The company spearheads an association management team to ensure the wellbeing of Deyaar’s homeowners as a key priority. Deyaar complies with the escrow legislation and relevant property laws in the UAE, and it is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority under reference number 15/07.

