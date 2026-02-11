DUBAI: ACCIONA and its subsidiary Nordex have been ranked once again this year as two of the world's most sustainable companies in the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations list compiled by Corporate Knights and released today at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Corporate Knights evaluates more than 8,000 publicly traded corporations worldwide with revenues exceeding US$1 billion for the ranking, excluding certain activities considered unsustainable. This year's ranking takes into account three equally weighted parameters: sustainable investments, sustainable revenues (as defined in Corporate Knights' Sustainable Economy Taxonomy) and the sustainable revenue momentum score, which measures the growth of sustainable revenues between 2022 and 2024.

ACCIONA's presence among the 2026 Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations reinforces the company's leadership in sustainable performance, as reflected in other benchmark ratings such as Sustainalytics, MSCI, EthiFinance, CSA and CDP. Meanwhile, Nordex adds this recognition to achievements such as the platinum medal from the independent ESG rating agency EcoVadis, obtained last November for its sustainability performance.

ACCIONA is a global company and a leader in the provision of regenerative solutions for a decarbonized economy. Its business offer includes renewable energy, water treatment and management, eco-efficient transportation and mobility systems, resilient infrastructures, etc. The company has been carbon neutral since 2016. ACCIONA recorded sales of €19.19 billion in 2024 and has a business presence in more than 40 countries. www.acciona.com