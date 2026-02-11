Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain / Makkah, Saudi Arabia: Gulf Hotels Group (GHG) has announced its entry into the Saudi Arabian market through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding covering three hotels in Makkah, totaling approximately 1000 rooms. The agreement, signed between Gulf Hotels Group and Burhan Hotels, will see GHG act as operator and day-to-day manager of the portfolio, while engaging with international hotel brands as part of its broader expansion strategy.

The agreement represents a key milestone in GHG’s regional growth strategy, reinforcing the Group’s position as a trusted third-party hotel operator in one of the region’s most in-demand hospitality markets.

Under the agreement, Gulf Hotels Group will lead a comprehensive renovation and repositioning program across all three hotels, working closely with specialist consultants while engaging in discussions with a number of international hotel brands to establish globally recognized brand affiliations.

Commenting on the expansion, Ahmed Janahi, Group CEO of Gulf Hotels Group, said: “This partnership marks a strategic milestone for Gulf Hotels Group as we enter the Saudi market as a third-party operator. Makkah is one of the world’s most dynamic hospitality markets, and this collaboration enables us to leverage more than five decades of proven operational excellence while supporting the Kingdom’s position as a global hub for tourism and religious travel.”

From Burhan Hotels, Khalid Burhan SaifAddin, Chairman of Burhan Hotels, said:

“Makkah welcomes tens of millions of guests of God every year. We are proud to partner with Gulf Hotels Group, whose world-class operational expertise and deep regional knowledge make them the ideal partner to deliver an exceptional hospitality experience with leading international hotel brands, in line with the Kingdom's Vision 2030 ambitions.”

The project aligns closely with Saudi Vision 2030, contributing to the development of professionally managed, internationally branded hospitality assets in Makkah while supporting the enhancement of services for pilgrims, Umrah travelers, and religious tourism groups in this dynamic destination amid strong growth in the Kingdom’s hospitality sector. With this expansion, Gulf Hotels Group strengthens its regional footprint and establishes a foundation for further growth in Saudi Arabia, one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing hospitality markets.

About Gulf Hotels Group

Gulf Hotels Group BSC is a public limited liability company quoted on the Bahrain Stock Exchange incorporated in 1967, under the name of Bahrain Hotels Company. The Group is chaired by Mr. Fawzi Kanoo and is led by a Board of distinguished, well-established, and influential businessmen. The vision of the then Bahrain Hotels Company was to provide a standard of hospitality unrivalled on the Island, which was duly delivered with the opening of Bahrain’s first 5-star property, the Gulf Hotel. 59 years later, this philosophy remains the same although the Group has continually expanded and upgraded its services to meet the modern-day demands.

About Burhan Hotels

Burhan Hotels is a family-owned Saudi group with over 20 years of experience in hospitality and real estate. Headquartered in Makkah, the company operates several properties, including a portfolio of hotels, strategically located to serve the millions of guests who visit Makkah each year for Hajj, Umrah, and Ramadan.

