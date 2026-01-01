Al-Dakhil:

We are guided by our unwavering commitment to placing customers at the heart of everything we do

Our continuous enhancements are designed to empower clients to manage their financial affairs with greater ease and flexibility

As part of its steadfast commitment to delivering a best-in-class digital banking experience, National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced the launch of a suite of qualitative updates and enhancements to the NBK Mobile Banking App, an initiative that underscores the Bank’s leadership in innovation and its effective deployment of cutting-edge technologies to meet the evolving needs of customers.

This enhancement delivers a more seamless and secure banking experience for app users, introducing new features that align with modern lifestyles and empower customers to manage their finances anytime, anywhere, with greater ease and confidence.

The initiative underscores NBK’s commitment to strengthening the flexibility of its digital services and offering innovative solutions that ensure the highest levels of convenience and comfort for customers, further reinforcing its leading position in digital transformation across the region.

The latest updates include a suite of features that provide customers with greater control over their banking transactions, while delivering a smooth, fully integrated experience that meets the highest global standards of security and quality.

Digital Wallet Management

The Digital Wallet Management service, recently added to the NBK Mobile Banking App, enables users to view all digital wallets and devices on which their cards are stored, whether credit, prepaid, or debit cards.

This feature is designed to enhance security by providing customers with clear visibility over the devices and wallets using their cards through services such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Garmin Pay, offering greater peace of mind and full control over their cards.

Through this service, users can promptly identify any unauthorized usage and take the necessary actions immediately.

Redesigned Notifications Center

The Notifications Center within the NBK Mobile Banking App has been redesigned to encourage users to transition from SMS messages to push notifications, without the need to recall the last four digits of the card or account when reviewing transactions.

Key features of the new design include:

Displaying a card image alongside each notification related to credit and prepaid card transactions.

Display the merchant name where the financial transaction was madeEnhanced organization and presentation of the transaction list, enabling clearer and more seamless tracking of activities.

Introducing a search function within transaction notifications.

The enhanced design of the Notifications Center provides users with greater clarity and control, helping to strengthen security, detect any unauthorized usage, and take the necessary actions swiftly.

NBK Al Manzel Program

NBK Mobile Banking App users can now view the list of participating merchants in the NBK Al Manzel Program to enjoy exclusive offers and discounts

Commenting on the launch of the new enhancements to NBK Mobile Banking App, Mr. Mohammad Al-Dakhil, AVP – Head of Digital Banking Channels at NBK, said: “These updates come as part of our strategy to deliver a more advanced and secure digital banking experience, reflecting our unwavering commitment to placing the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

He affirmed NBK’s keenness to equip its customers with the latest solutions that offer greater convenience and full control over their financial interactions, underscoring the Bank’s belief that innovation has become a necessity rather than a choice.

“We continuously work to enhance the NBK Mobile Banking App by introducing new features that reflect our commitment to delivering a smart, seamless, and efficient banking experience. Through these ongoing enhancements, we aim to empower our customers to manage their finances and transactions with complete ease and flexibility,” Al-Dakhil added.

He further noted that the growing uptake of the app among customers has reinforced its position as the preferred choice for everyday banking, supported by innovative solutions that meet their needs and keep pace with their evolving expectations.

NBK Mobile Banking App enables users to carry out a wide range of banking transactions, including opening new accounts, viewing account and credit card transactions, checking accumulated NBK Miles and NBK Rewards points, settling credit card dues and various electronic bills, as well as locating NBK branches, ATMs, and cash deposit machines across Kuwait, in addition to many other services.

Customers can download the NBK Mobile Banking App, currently available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Huawei AppGallery.