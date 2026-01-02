Dubai, UAE: OSON, an international fintech holding operating across Central Asia and the UAE, has announced the completion of a next-generation digital architecture to support its planned multi-currency wallet launch in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, as part of a broader global expansion strategy extending into 2026.

The company, which has processed more than 30 million transactions in the first nine months of 2025, is transitioning from legacy systems to a modular, API-driven fintech platform designed to support cross-border payments, regulatory compliance and scalable financial services across multiple jurisdictions.

OSON’s upgraded infrastructure integrates payment processing, compliance automation and global connectivity to meet growing demand for digital financial services among consumers, enterprises and financial institutions operating across borders.

DIFC headquarters to support regional growth

As part of its expansion strategy, OSON has established its global headquarters in the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), positioning the company closer to regional regulators, financial institutions and strategic partners.

The DIFC base is expected to play a central role in coordinating OSON’s regulatory engagement, market localisation and product deployment across the GCC and wider MENA region. The company has received In-Principle Approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) for its DIFC entity and is progressing towards full regulatory authorisation.

According to OSON, the Dubai hub will also serve as a bridge between Central Asia and the Middle East, supporting cross-border financial flows and institutional partnerships.

Distributed development with a unified platform

OSON operates a distributed research and development model supported by specialised engineering hubs across multiple countries, while maintaining a single unified code base with modular regulatory configurations.

Its development centres include mobile wallet and infrastructure engineering in Kazakhstan, high-volume payment processing in Uzbekistan, regulatory technology and GCC localisation in the UAE, and large-scale testing and optimisation functions in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

This approach allows the company to adapt products to local regulatory requirements while reducing development timelines and operational complexity.

B2B payments and API-first services

Alongside its consumer offerings, OSON continues to expand its Payments-as-a-Service (PaaS) platform for banks and fintech partners. Through a unified API, partners can access digital service aggregation, cross-border remittance gateways, identity verification tools and embedded connectivity modules.

The company said the API-first model enables financial institutions to shorten product development cycles and deploy new services more efficiently across emerging markets.

Executive perspective

Commenting on the company’s expansion plans, Farhod Makhmudov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of OSON, said the focus has been on building scalable infrastructure rather than incremental upgrades to existing systems.

“Rather than layering features on top of legacy platforms, we are developing a financial backbone designed for scale. Full ownership of our technology allows us to adapt quickly, operate efficiently and support cross-border use cases at volume,” he said.

Roadmap for 2026

OSON’s development roadmap for 2026 includes the rollout of its multi-currency wallet across selected MENA markets, the deployment of AI-driven compliance automation for GCC regulatory environments, and the introduction of white-label eSIM solutions for financial institutions.

The company is also preparing its architecture to meet future regulatory requirements for expansion into additional international markets, including the United States.

Founded in 2016, OSON develops proprietary technologies in digital payments, multi-currency wallets, connectivity solutions and B2B financial infrastructure. The company serves more than 2.8 million users and operates across Central Asia, with its international expansion led from Dubai.