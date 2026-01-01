Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tuba, an AI-powered healthcare benefit management platform, announced its official acceptance into NVIDIA Inception, a global program launched by NVIDIA to support innovative startups building advanced artificial intelligence solutions.

The NVIDIA Inception program is designed to help companies accelerate product development and business growth by providing exclusive benefits, including access to NVIDIA’s latest technologies, specialized technical support, go-to-market collaboration opportunities, and strategic partnerships on a global scale.

This milestone aligns with Tuba’s strategy to develop advanced AI-driven solutions for healthcare benefit management, medical claims processing, medical cost prediction, and fraud detection. It also supports the continued development of Tuba Code, a next-generation AI-native medical coding system aimed at improving efficiency and transparency across the healthcare ecosystem.

Tuba stated that joining the NVIDIA Inception program represents a significant step in its growth journey, enabling faster development of medical AI models, enhanced technical performance, and scalable deployment of its solutions across regional and international markets.

Through this collaboration, Tuba aims to leverage NVIDIA’s advanced ecosystem to support its vision of redefining the healthcare benefits experience—empowering employers and healthcare providers with smarter, more flexible, and more transparent solutions in line with the accelerating digital transformation of the healthcare sector.

About Tuba

Tuba is an AI-powered healthcare benefit platform designed to simplify operations, reduce costs, and enhance the experience of all stakeholders within the healthcare ecosystem.