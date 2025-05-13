Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt recorded collective gains on Monday after the 24-karat rose to EGP 5,228.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,257.25 for selling, iSagha’s data showed.

The 22-karat gold price increased to EGP 4,792.75 for buying and EGP 4,819 per gram for selling.

Likewise, the 21-karat gold grew to EGP 4,575 per gram for buying and EGP 4,600 for selling.

The 18-karat gold price amounted to EGP 3,921.5 per gram for purchasing and EGP 3,942.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s jumped to EGP 36,600 for buying and EGP 36,800 for selling.

Meanwhile, the price of the gold ounce reached $3,229.031 for buying and $3,239.32 for selling.