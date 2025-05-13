Expansion Driven by Strong Engagement and Positive Outcomes from the Program’s Pilot Phase

Modern curriculum includes interaction with AI, digital currencies, and practical financial concepts to meet future demands

Enabling students to develop small-scale investment projects inspired by financial literacy concept

Dubai, United Arab Emirates — Building on the success of its inaugural year, National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Sharia-compliant savings and investment company, in partnership with Knowledge Fund Establishment, a government entity dedicated to supporting and developing the education sector in Dubai, has announced a new phase of its financial education initiative “Young Investor Program” in UAE schools, to reach 50 schools nationwide over the next three years, engaging 75,000 students.

This growth follows strong engagement from students, parents, and educators during the program’s pilot phase initially launched in 11 schools across Dubai, which combined theoretical learning with practical financial application

Over the next three years, the program will challenge students to conceptualize small investment or business projects based on the financial principles they acquire—ranging from basic savings strategies to safe investment tools. Selected projects will undergo feasibility assessments, with the most promising initiatives receiving dedicated support and recognition. These student-led ventures aim to translate financial literacy into real-world experience, nurturing both entrepreneurial and practical skills.

Recently, high school participants engaged in immersive, in-person workshops at National Bonds’ headquarters. These sessions covered a wide range of real-world topics, including budgeting, customer service, investment fundamentals, market research, data analysis, and client communication. A new cohort of Grade 11 and 12 students is expected to take part during the upcoming summer break.

In line with evolving global trends, the program is currently being updated to include relevant contemporary topics such as artificial intelligence, digital currencies, and everyday money management. These additions are designed to equip students with skills tailored to the financial and professional challenges of the future.

Rehab Lootah, Group Deputy CEO of National Bonds, commented: “The outcomes from the pilot phase of the Young Investor Program have exceeded expectations. The high levels of engagement from students, families, and schools demonstrate the program’s effectiveness in building financial literacy and confidence. As we expand nationwide, we look forward to further empowering young people to make informed financial decisions that will shape their future.”

Ohood Al Ichlah, Director of Strategic Planning and Educational Initiatives at the Knowledge Fund Establishment, added:“We are proud to continue our collaboration with National Bonds to extend the reach of this valuable program. Financial literacy is a cornerstone of future success, and the Young Investor initiative lays that foundation early. We look forward to welcoming more schools and inspiring more students to take charge of their financial futures.”

Launched early last year, the Young Investor program introduces students—particularly those in Grades 5 and 6—to core financial concepts including money management, payment systems, loans and debts, savings, investments, Islamic Takaful insurance, and long-term financial planning. With a structured, research-backed curriculum, the initiative promotes a savings mindset while preparing youth to navigate financial systems with confidence and purpose.

About National Bonds Corporation Sole Proprietorship PSC:

National Bonds Corporation is a Sharia-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, established in 2006. It is licensed and supervised by the Securities and Commodities Authority and is audited by the Dubai Government Audit Department, Sharia Supervisory Board as well as reputable International external auditors. The company provides UAE nationals, UAE residents, and non-residents with an opportunity to build and fortify their savings safety net, as well as invest in programs that offer competitive returns with lower risk. Its goal is to encourage disciplined savings habits for people across the 7 Emirates, in line with the UAE Government's Vision for a financially secure and sustainable future. National Bonds offers an exciting AED 36 Million Rewards Program to all savers, with monthly and quarterly prizes ranging from AED 1 million to various luxury cars. www.nationalbonds.ae