ASTANA - On the sidelines of the official visit of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to the Republic of Kazakhstan, Presight, the leading UAE-based big data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) company, has opened its inaugural regional office in Astana, in the presence of Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Presight.

Reaffirming the UAE’s support for mission-critical AI and national digital transformation initiatives in Kazakhstan, Presight has opened its Astana office to better service in-country projects as its operations in Kazakhstan continue to grow.

Located at the Astana International Financial Centre, the office is the first for Presight outside the UAE and serves as the regional hub for Central Asia.

Currently, more than 40 Kazakhs are employed in the Astana office, reflecting Presight’s strong commitment to developing local talent and contributing to Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.

Presight’s work in Kazakhstan further strengthens the country’s regional leadership in AI through projects like the Alem.AI National Centre for Artificial Intelligence, the first large-scale AI hub in Central Asia. Within this framework, Presight will establish an AI Command and Control Centre at Alem.AI, serving as the brain of Astana’s smart infrastructure. This advanced platform will enable intelligent monitoring and decision-making across key urban systems, from mobility and energy to public safety and infrastructure services.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Chairman of Presight; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Vice Chairman of Presight; and Thomas Pramotedham, CEO of Presight.

From the Kazakh side, attendees included Zhenis Kassymbek, Mayor of Astana, and Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry.

The Astana smart city project will reinforce Kazakhstan’s position as a regional AI leader and serve as a benchmark globally for digital enablement. From enhanced public safety and real-time infrastructure management to sustainable energy use and responsive city services, the initiative is designed to support other government initiatives aimed at improving community wellbeing further.

Notably, 60 percent of the project is being delivered by Kazakh suppliers, which reflects a clear commitment to enhancing local engagement and supporting economic development in Kazakhstan.



