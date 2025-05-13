His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince, Prime Minister and Chairman of the Board of Directors of PIF, today announced the launch of HUMAIN, a PIF-owned company.

HUMAIN will operate and invest across the artificial intelligence (AI) value chain as a unified operating company.

Chaired by HRH the Crown Prince, HUMAIN will provide a comprehensive range of AI services, products and tools, including next-generation data centers, AI infrastructure and cloud capabilities, and advanced AI models and solutions. The company will also offer one of the world’s most powerful multimodal Arabic large language models (LLMs).

The company will enable capabilities to develop and deliver AI solutions locally, regionally and globally. HUMAIN aspires to both enhance human capabilities and support the unlocking of new possibilities through the digital economy, said a PIF statement.

PIF and its companies are actively investing in building an AI ecosystem and fostering international AI partnerships. These investments benefit from Saudi Arabia’s value proposition, including its strategic location at the nexus of three continents, which enables large volumes of data to be processed, as well as the country’s economic growth prospects and young, tech-savvy population, which support cutting-edge AI research and innovation, it said.

PIF's strategy for the AI and digital economy contributes to positioning Saudi Arabia as a globally competitive hub by innovating and building capacity, in its mission to enable the development and diversification of the domestic economy.

The Global AI Index, published in 2024, ranked Saudi Arabia as the world leader in terms of government AI strategy.

HUMAIN will also streamline various data center initiatives, procure hardware and accelerate the adoption of AI technologies. The company will serve as a regional and global AI hub for strategic sectors, including energy, healthcare, manufacturing and financial services, it said.

The company will also foster local innovation and the creation of intellectual property, and achieve national AI aspirations. This will include consolidating Saudi Arabia’s position as a global leader in enabling the most advanced data and AI technologies and in attracting investment opportunities as well as the best talents in the sector, both locally and globally, it added. - TradeArabia News Service

