Abu Dhabi, UAE: Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi’s favourite shopping destination, has now introduced the city’s first iSTYLE Apple Premium Partner store, further expanding its diverse range of retail offerings. This new outlet is set to elevate the mall's reputation as a leading retail hub, providing customers with an unparalleled shopping experience.

iSTYLE, known for its extensive range of Apple products and accessories, is dedicated to providing customers with the top-notch offerings from the iconic brand. With the opening of its store in Dalma Mall, shoppers can access the latest Apple devices, get expert advice, and enjoy the best-in-class customer service.

Enhancements and Innovations at Dalma Mall

Dalma Mall continues to redefine the shopping experience with a series of exciting developments across various segments to provide shoppers a rich and fulfilling experience.

The mall recently added the following stores and brands to provide shoppers a wider range of products and services to choose from:

Food & Beverage: Paul, Nando's, Texas Grill, AlBaik, Kamat

Retail & Fashion: Homebox, Gant, QKO Asian Market, Harman House, Threads, Smiggles, ISMART, Rasasi, Sculpture, Parfum.ae, Crocs, Gant, Flormar, Calliope, Penti

Beauty & Lifestyle: Glam Beauty, XBeauty, Beauty Secret

Home & Living: United Furniture, OC Homes, Al Futtaim IKEA (opening soon)

Specialty Stores: Toys R’ Us, Flying Tiger

Commenting on these enhancements, Bhupinder Singh, General Manager and CFO of Dalma Mall, said, “Dalma Mall's latest additions underscore our dedication to offering a premium and diverse shopping experience. By introducing a mix of popular brands - global and regional, we are elevating the retail landscape and setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction. Our strategic focus is on curating a blend of international and local names to meet the varied tastes of our shoppers, ensuring that Dalma Mall continues to be the premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment."

The opening of Al Futtaim IKEA by the end of this month is expected further enhance Dalma Mall’s continued commitment to retail excellence.

In addition, Dalma Mall has upgraded its entertainment offerings with Royal Cinemas providing luxury viewing experiences across three classes: Standard, Platinum, and Royal. This ensures that all cinema goers enjoy the best in class high-definition picture, sound quality, and overall entertainment.

The recent addition of some iconic stores selling well-known brands and the enhancement of its entertainment portfolio will ensure that Dalma Mall remains a top-notch destination for both residents and visitors.

For more information, interviews, insights, and images please contact:

Himadri Sheth

himadri@yardstick-marketing.com

Sangeeta Bora

sangeeta@yardstick-marketing.com

Tel: +971 566877075

Yardstick Marketing Management

PO Box - 116125, Dubai, United Arab Emirates