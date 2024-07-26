Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, announced its strategic sponsorship for the 26th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition, ‘WETEX 2024’, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 01 to 03 October 2024. Recognized globally as a premier platform for sustainability and clean energy, the event will feature Empower's innovative district cooling solutions.

“Annually organized in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, WETEX has established its position as one of the largest and most important global exhibitions in the water, environment and energy sectors,” Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said. “WETEX 2024, which is a unique platform that fosters integration among all segments of the energy sector, promises an unforgettable experience for the participants and visitors. The event also poses an important opportunity to introduce the world to the efforts of the UAE and Dubai in the field of renewable and clean energy, as well as the continuous achievements that make Dubai a global model in preserving natural resources and achieving sustainability and green economy, within the framework of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.” Bin Shafar stressed that Empower is committed to supporting this globally recognized exhibition for its uniqueness and excellence in spreading modern technologies, expanding the culture of environmental protection, and raising community and corporate awareness about the importance of rationalizing energy and water consumption. WETEX is also a global platform to showcase innovative solutions in the cooling industry, promote awareness of the need to adopt energy-efficient and environmentally friendly district cooling systems and show how advantageous it is to expand the scope of green buildings. The event also aims to shed light on the elements of sustainable development, green economy, and the use of solar energy. It also hosts in-depth discussions to come up with solutions to address the industry’s challenges and capitalize on promising opportunities

In addition to offering new cooperation opportunities for the commercial and technological sectors, WETEX 2024 allows investors, decision-makers, and local and international institutions to conclude fruitful deals, build strategic partnerships, exchange experiences, learn about the latest technologies in these vital sectors and identify market needs.

Bin Shafar noted that the growing demand for district cooling systems and services is driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and cost-effective solutions, and aspiring to have a clear footprint in preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions locally and globally.