Opening of Leadership Summit spotlights need for collaboration to ensure a safer energy future, while Battery Show debut opens with look at power of government-industry partnerships

Dubai, UAE – His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, officially inaugurated Middle East Energy 2025 today as more than 1,600 energy suppliers from across the globe started a three-day showcase of their latest innovations and new-to-market technologies.

Supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, this year marks the 49th edition of Middle East Energy, the region’s leading energy summit. Running until April 9 at Dubai World Trade Centre, more than 150 energy leaders and experts are exploring transformative sector innovations, global energy market dynamics, and how Artificial Intelligence is helping enable a sustainable, affordable energy future.

Speaking during the opening tour, His Highness highlighted the significance of Middle East Energy 2025 in supporting the transition to sustainable energy and enhancing the UAE’s position as a global hub for innovation in the energy sector. His Highness also emphasised that the exhibition serves as a leading platform for bringing together prominent experts and local and international companies to showcase the latest innovations shaping the future of the energy industry.

“The continued organisation of Middle East Energy for a 49th consecutive year in Dubai reflects international confidence in the emirate as a strategic centre for conferences and exhibitions, and reinforces its role in leading the global dialogue on energy security and sustainability,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

In the opening sessions of the Leadership Summit, a keynote speech from His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman, Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, outlined the UAE’s plans to make its grid one of the cleanest in the world by 2030 through renewable mega-projects in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

An address from His Excellency Nani Juwara, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Gambia was then followed by His Excellency Ziad-Alexandre Hayek, President of the World Association of Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Units & Professionals, who emphasised the urgent challenges of climate resilience, energy security, and aging infrastructure, contrasted with the advanced state of technology.

Highlighting the transformative potential of renewable energy, storage, digital technology, and smart, autonomous systems, Hayek – also Vice Chair of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe Working Party on PPP – stressed technology alone is insufficient. PPPs are essential for innovation to reach implementation, he said.

“This is what Dubai and the UAE have excelled at: They are really a great example for the world through their characteristic outcome-based specification rather than the prescriptive approach of traditional public procurement,” added Hayek, who called for flexible contracts, transparent performance metrics, and a focus on public benefit to drive innovation and achieve Sustainable Development Goals. “PPPs create the space for technology use and innovation by focusing on what must be achieved rather than what and how it must be done.”

Also taking part in the opening panel was Francesco La Camera, Director General, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), who outlined the key priorities as the Middle East looks to accelerate its energy transition progress. “To stand any chance of remaining on track to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement, the world must significantly ramp up renewable capacity additions in the six remaining years to reach more than 11.2 TW of total power capacity by 2030, as outlined in the UAE Consensus at COP28,” he said.

“However, achieving this target requires more than just expanding renewable power capacity. It demands a fundamental transformation of global energy infrastructure, shifting from a centralised, fossil-based system to one that enables the widespread adoption of renewables.”

The inaugural edition of The Battery Show, which runs alongside Middle East Energy 2025, saw its three-day conference officially open with a presentation into the power of government and industry partnerships to boost green mobility adoption. Dr Keramat Fakhari, Managing Director, META, CIS & South Asia, HiTHIUM, gave an in-depth overview of where the energy storage industry is seeing innovation and growth.

“We're witnessing an unprecedented acceleration in energy storage technology, targeting regions such as Africa and the Middle East,” said Dr Fakhari. “From initial deployments of two- to four-hour storage, we’re now advancing towards eight-hour solutions and beyond, challenging us to adapt to the realities of climate change and grid integration.

“This rapid R&D cycle demands constant innovation, powered by our new six-megawatt-hour product. Our focus extends beyond technical specifications; we are focused on the entire project lifecycle, ensuring sustainable and reliable energy solutions for the future.”

More than 40,000 global energy professionals, including more than 500 key buyers, are expected to visit DWTC before April 9 to explore industry innovations from more than 90 countries. Sixteen halls, with 17 international pavilions within them, are packed with solutions spanning the full energy value chain, from power generation and storage to clean mobility and smart grid technologies.

Mark Ring, Group Director, Energy Events at Informa Markets, the event organisers, said this year’s event is providing a critical platform to secure stability and identify new opportunities in the energy sector. “The next three days will feature key discussions, as signalled by the calibre of discussions that are taking place throughout the first day, all of which are critical to navigating how market dynamics, AI, and PPPs will help in achieving the global energy market’s goals for a sustainable future.”

“With the addition of The Battery Show, the 49th edition of Middle East Energy is bringing the global industry together to discuss how we can holistically shape the future of energy.”

