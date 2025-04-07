The Food Forward Summit will bring stellar line up of global industry experts to the Kingdom

RIYADH – Building on the phenomenal success of its inaugural 2024 edition, the second SaudiFood Manufacturing show is set to return from 13 – 15 April at Riyadh Front Exhibition and Conference Centre. This year’s edition will be packed with exhibitors, buyers and international expert speakers as the Kingdom continues to enhance its position as a regional leader in the F&B industry. The event will be held under the patronage of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, His Excellency Bandar bin Ibrahim AlKhorayef, with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) as Strategic Partner.

SaudiFood Manufacturing is the first and only dedicated F&B manufacturing event in the Kingdom spanning processing, packaging, ingredients, supply chain solutions, and control and automation, convening the industry to chart a course towards a more sustainable, resilient, agile and efficient future in the Kingdom.

The exhibition will convene over 550 global brands, including industry powerhouses: Allagro, Al Wataniya, Anasia, Azelis, Brenntag, Buhler, FSL, Kanoo, Kaydee, MEPEQ, Multivac, Napco, Novonesis, Provisur, Reda, Sapin, UCIC and many more. Country pavilions exhibiting this year include: France, Netherlands, UK, Turkiye, India, Switzerland, Spain, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, China and Italy.

The staging of the event comes at a time where Saudi Arabia’s food sector is valued at $55 billion, with the growth of food industry companies in Saudi Arabia increasing by more than 31% in recent years. The burgeoning Saudi F&B manufacturing industry continues to reflect strategic growth and importance within the nation’s economy. Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture (MEWA) announced plans last year to localise 85 percent of the country’s food industry by 2030.

Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: “SaudiFood Manufacturing has established itself as an industry-leading trade event, garnering interest from leading global production players, and serves as a powerful springboard for the industry to take its place at the heart of Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning industry, transforming Saudi Arabia’s food processing landscape.”

The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) continues its pivotal role in supporting and empowering the food manufacturing sector through its strategic partnership for the second consecutive year with the Saudi Food Manufacturing Exhibition, the most prominent platform in the Kingdom and the region for showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in this vital sector. This participation is an extension of MODON's efforts to develop the food industries sector, as a strategic pillar for achieving national food security and a major source for boosting non-oil exports. This is in line with the objectives of the National Industrial Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030.

Business solutions with an immediate and measurable impact

For professionals in F&B manufacturing, the SaudiFood Manufacturing Show offers a strategic platform for exhibitors to present their products, services, and solutions to prominent buyers, with opportunities to discover tailored solutions for your business, build new professional relationships, strengthen existing ones, and execute high-value business deals over the three days.

Tony Meghabghab, Founder & CEO of MEPEQ commented ‘Saudi Food Manufacturing is MEPEQ’s door to engaging and connecting with local and regional manufacturers in the Saudi F&B industry, especially those looking to be key players in the transition to Industry 4.0”.

Strategic insights from an international speaker line-up

Away from the exhibition floor, the Food Forward Summit will also convene over 50 of the global industry’s most dynamic and engaging experts, decision-makers and thought leaders, to offer fresh new perspectives, insights and inspiring strategies on the biggest topics facing the industry. Topics will include how AI and cutting-edge innovations can accelerate sustainable food solutions and support Saudi Arabia’s ambitions in food security and biotech.

Opening the conference on Day 1 will be strategist and futurist keynote speaker Prof. Henrik von Scheel, best known as the originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution. Named the 'leading authority on strategy' by the Financial Times who has evolved the mainstream thinking and management practices of today´s businesses. He has also been acknowledged as 'the most influential management thinker of our times', and served as an Advisory Council Member for the Artificial Intelligence Act and EU Climate Change Board.

Speaking ahead of the event, Prof. von Scheel, said: “Saudi Arabia is on the fast track to become the food hub of the largest trade route in the world. A range of experts including myself will explore the megatrends shaping the next decade of the Food Manufacturing industry, and deep dive into ground-breaking technology integration, sustainable practices, innovative packaging and consumer-centric solutions that are redefining the future of food.”

Further speakers taking the stage, and speaking for the first time in KSA, include: CEO & Founder of Nutrition Sustainability Strategies – Dr Maha Tahiri, Futurist & Founder of ANTICIPATE - Mathias Behn Bjørnhof, CEO & Founder of AI Bobby - Dominik Grabinski (set to deep dive into protein innovation and how it aligns with Saudi Arabia’s vision 2030); Alternative Protein Pioneer, Co-Founder & CEO of Bon Vivant - Stéphane Mac Millan; CEO of Food Future Group – Alex Ward; Founder of Boon - Advait Kumar; Founder & CEO of Nabt - Abdullah Alotaibi; CEO of Majlis – Igor Sergunin; Founder & CEO of Edonia – Hugo Valentin; Manager of KROHNE's Global Food Industry Division - Ryan Kromhout; Founding Executive Director of OneCamel - Saeed AlSuwaidi and many more.

SaudiFood Manufacturing show timings are from 2pm – 10pm daily. Tickets to the event are complimentary for trade professionals and available on www.saudifoodmanufacturing.com