Mintiply Capital, an investment banking advisory firm specialised in managing and structuring investment transactions, is set to lead an AED1.2 billion ($326 million) investment opportunity for one of the GCC’s fastest-growing food and beverage groups.

The firm is currently advising on the strategic exit process for this diversified F&B group, providing guidance across the full transaction lifecycle, from valuation and deal structuring to investor onboarding and regulatory coordination.

Mintiply Capital is supporting the positioning of the asset for acquisition by presenting the opportunity to qualified regional and international investors, ensuring a seamless transition of ownership and helping maximise value for all stakeholders.

The opportunity encompasses a diversified F&B and e-commerce ecosystem featuring multiple verticals across supermarkets, cafés, bakeries, catering, and digital food delivery.

With more than 10 years of existence, the group rapidly expanded, evolving from a niche retail concept into a multi-brand network of multiple stores, multiple concept cafés, and an integrated online delivery platform.

"This initiative represents a landmark opportunity for investors to participate in a truly integrated F&B and e-commerce ecosystem in the GCC," said Noel Hatem, Chief Operating Officer at Mintiply Capital.

Hatem said: "Beyond strong financial returns, this project offers regional investors access to a high-growth, diversified business with proven scalability, a robust operational model, and the potential to shape the future of the F&B and e-commerce landscape in the region."

"The market is evolving rapidly, and we are offering a structured, high-potential investment that combines strong fundamentals with clear growth and scalability across the region," he added.

Built on a model that combines premium quality with competitive pricing, the group has successfully positioned itself between high-end gourmet retailers and value-driven supermarkets capturing a broad consumer base and doubling its market alpha in just two years.

Its product portfolio is complemented by a growing range of branded and private-label offerings.

The ecosystem also includes a fast-scaling e-commerce platform that has become a cornerstone of its customer engagement strategy, enabling consistent growth across both physical and digital channels.

As part of this transaction, Mintiply Capital is also advising on the structuring process of the acquisition framework for incoming investors, providing guidance on the design of the investment vehicle, guiding on regulatory compliance across jurisdictions, and conducting operational, financial, and commercial due diligence.

Mintiply Capital is also advising on the development of a comprehensive deal structure that enables new investors to seamlessly acquire the group’s full ecosystem.

